Karel Sroubek speaks out on Immigration Minister's U-turn: 'That's not justice, that's politics'

Czech drug smuggler Karel Sroubek has spoken out from behind bars, telling Checkpoint he "fully believes" his life will be in danger should he return home.

The convicted criminal at the centre of a residency saga has pleaded for "one more chance" to stay in New Zealand.

Czech drug smuggler Karel Sroubek spoke to Newshub on Thursday, saying the long-running saga had left him in more danger than ever before.

"All I want is to be given one more chance, to be given a chance to prove that I'm not the person that I've been portrayed [as] for the last three weeks," he told Newshub.

CARMEN BIRD/STUFF Karel Sroubek is a Czech national who was jailed for importing MDMA into New Zealand.

"I am not a gangster, not a murderer or a career criminal."

READ MORE:

* Immigration Minister revokes Karel Sroubek's residency

* Immigration New Zealand explains how Karel Sroubek case worked

* Chicken farmer who can't stay in NZ uses Sroubek decision in legal bid

* Minister Iain Lees-Galloway took 45 minutes to make Karel Sroubek decision

On Wednesday, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway reversed his decision to grant Sroubek residency.

STUFF Convicted drug smuggler Karel Sroubek will have to leave the country after all.

An Immigration New Zealand (INZ) probe into the drug smuggler found he was liable for deportation on grounds not previously considered. Those included Czech convictions under his real name.

New information from Interpol confirmed details of Sroubek's convictions and that he appealed the verdict to the highest court in the Czech Republic, Lees-Galloway said.

However, Sroubek told Newshub all of that information was in the file originally presented to Lees-Galloway.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway announced on Wednesday new information meant Karel Sroubek was now liable for deportation.

Sroubek's lawyer Paul Wicks said on Wednesday his client was disappointed and still considered his life to be in danger if he was deported.

He would appeal Lees-Galloway's decision to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

Sroubek told Newshub he would now not be able to travel under his real name due to the publicity the saga had attracted.

"[New Zealand] is the only place I'm safe at the moment."

He admitted he had travelled back to the Czech Republic twice after claiming his life would be in danger if he returned.

However, he told Newshub he travelled using a false ID and only stayed for a "short time".

He said Lees-Galloway had reversed his decision due to public pressure rather than new information.

"That's not justice, that's politics."​

Sroubek also spoke to Radio New Zealand, elaborating on his trips to the Czech Republic.

He said he visited his homeland in 2007 and 2008, driving across the border from Stuttgard in Germany.

"I didn't go across any border controls or [get] checked by any police along the way," he told RNZ.

"I understand it looks bad, but unless somebody is in the situation I have been for years, then it's really hard.

"I didn't choose to go to New Zealand, I was forced to leave my country and at that time, I had a huge attachment to my family. I wanted to check on them to see if they were all right and to see them and I just missed home and I think people can understand that."

Sroubek told RNZ he was "definitely going to be mistreated" if he was deported to the Czech Republic and would not be subject to a fair trial.