Bullying claims against North Shore MP Maggie Barry 'thoroughly investigated'

North Shore MP Maggie Barry says allegations she bullied staff were investigated but no finding against her was made.

On Saturday, The New Zealand Herald aired accusations the National MP swore at employees, insulted local board members and pressured parliamentary staff into taking on political activities during office hours.

In a statement to Stuff, Barry said she was "thoroughly" investigated by Parliamentary Services over the matter, but there was no finding bullying or harassment had occurred.

"The issues that you refer to have all been resolved professionally and by mutual agreement," she said.

"I have wished the employees concerned well and so I am surprised to see they are being repeated in a partial, selective and incomplete way."

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Barry is a former Minister of Conservation.

Barry said one "much valued" staff member had recently been farewelled after seven years at her office - evidence, she claimed, of the good employer-employee relations at her office.

"I cannot respond to anonymous and unsourced allegations nor can I talk about individual employment matters under the Privacy Act and employment law.”

The allegations paint a starkly different picture to the on-screen Barry most New Zealanders know, as the purveyor of gardening tips on a hit 1990s TV gardening show.

The Herald reported Parliamentary Services investigated the two-term MP after an employee laid a personal grievance claim against her.

Investigators reportedly heard accusations Barry insulted elected officials, swore at staff, demeaned people with mental health issues and discussed the sexuality of employees in the workplace.

The party work allegedly involved requests that staff write her "Maggie's Messenger" column during work hours and complete a brochure for a National party conference.

Covert recordings reported on by the Herald allegedly also showed her insulting several members of an Auckland local board.

The claims come hot on the heels of an inquiry into the bullying of staffers and contractors at Parliament, which was launched by speaker Trevor Mallard on Wednesday.

"Incidents have occurred over many years in this building that are unacceptable," Mallard said as he launched the review.

At least 100 people emailed the review team in the two hours after the announcement.

Barry said she welcomed the speaker's review of behaviour in and around Parliament.

The former TV show host was first elected to parliament in 2011 with a 12,716 vote majority in the Auckland electorate of North Shore.

She went on to become the Minister for Arts and Heritage and the Minister for Conservation in her second term.

Barry is perhaps best known as the host of Maggie's Garden Show, which ran for a decade during the 1990s, and for which she received an ONZM for services to broadcasting in 1997.

She is the fourth high-profile parliamentary figure to face bullying accusations this year.

In September, Labour MP Meka Whaitiri was stripped of her ministerial roles, Barry's fellow national MP Jami-Lee Ross faced claims of bullying, and this week it was announced Retirement Commissioner Diane Maxwell's contract would not be renewed after allegations of bullying and intimidation at the commission.