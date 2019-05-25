Kiwis continue to troll the Tamakis' Coalition Party, snapping up domain names

Coalition New Zealand, the latest Christian Conservative party, will be fronted by Hannah Tamaki.

The country's newest political party Coalition New Zealand has had some competition finding a domain name.

Since Brian and Hannah Tamaki announced the party, Kiwis have been snapping up domain names left, right and centre.

Kiwi comedian Tim Batt was one of those who swooped in, buying the www.coalitionparty.co.nz page.

Batt told Stuff, once he saw news of the Tamakis' new party, he jumped at the opportunity to buy the domain name in a bid to "defend the cool position our country is in at the moment".

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Hannah Tamaki and her husband, Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, have launched a new political party.

But Batt's not the only one.

Looking at the comments on his initial tweet, plenty of people have jumped on the bandwagon and said that they too bought similar names.

Twitter user Mitch Ryan said: "Doing my part: snapped up http://coalition-party.co.nz and http://coalition-party.nz. Now accepting suggestions on the redirect destination for these puppies."

Another man came forward saying he'd snapped up http://coalition.net.nz too.

While someone else stated that the domain http://coalitionnewzealand.co.nz had also been taken.

However not all the domain names have been taken. Domain registry websites show that there are still some variations of the names left, including; coalitionparties.com, coalitionparty.online, coalitionparty.me and coalition-party.com.

Coalition New Zealand campaign manager Jevan Goulter told 1 NEWS, "I am advised, as is the leader, that we have the first domain name registered which we wanted".

Destiny Church and its leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki announced the new political party on Thursday.

At a press conference Brian Tamaki said people would see "politics with teeth" and a "party led by leaders as leadership is what is lacking right now".

Hannah Tamaki will be the leader of the Coalition New Zealand party. At the conference, she said she'd "run a campaign with common sense".

Brian Tamaki said he was "supporting his wife as a team".