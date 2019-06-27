Phil Twyford in Jacinda Ardern's sights as first reshuffle squarely lands on Kiwibuild failure

PM Jacinda Ardern made few big changes in her first cabinet reshuffle, with Phil Twyford losing his Housing Minister title to Megan Woods.

OPINION: Jacinda Ardern has scrubbed the minister to keep the policy.

Phil Twyford had become so tainted by the KiwiBuild disaster, the only way prime minister could salvage the policy brand - which still polls extremely well - was with a new minister with a fresh mandate to pull it apart.

Twyford suffered the only demotion out of Thursday's 16-person Cabinet reshuffle focused almost exclusively on trying to salvage the wreckage of the Government's flagship housing policy, KiwiBuild.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Transport Minister Phil Twyford has lost his beloved KiwiBuild, but as he said: he really did "give it his all".

In her first reshuffle since taking office, Ardern gave her thanks to Twyford and acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge he had, but it was clear she no longer had confidence in his ability to deliver a solution to the housing crisis.

She also sought to right some wrongs by bringing two new faces further into her fold - Kris Faafoi and Poto Williams.

It's been almost insulting that Faafoi (a minister formerly outside of Cabinet) wasn't brought into the round table sooner. Either at the point he took responsibility for disgraced former minister Clare Curran's portfolios, or at the point he took responsibility for disgraced former minister Meka Whaitiri's portfolios.

Meanwhile Williams - a relative unknown - has been working in the quiet role of assistant Speaker since the Government's swearing in.

Williams has never made waves and is known neither as a standout or a liability, so she starts with a clean slate. But importantly, she is a woman in an executive heavily weighted towards men.

Twyford however, is the main actor in this reshuffle; cast aside as the prime minister seeks to re-write the narrative on housing.

Ross Giblin Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has announced a new top team - among the Labour portion of the executive.

He retains transport, but has lost responsibility for KiwiBuild and although he remains one of a new "team" of housing ministers, he's answerable to Megan Woods.

It comes after a brutal past six months whereby National Party housing spokeswoman Judith Collins has systematically and methodically dismantled the policy brick-by-brick.

Twyford was forced to abandon his first-year target of building 1000 houses in January, and the total target of 100,000 houses a few months later.

Collins' questioning has forced him to admit the Government was underwriting houses developers had already built, and then later; that occurred with little more scrutiny than a yarn on a work site.

And while she deserves credit, it was a relatively easy win because Labour screwed this policy up all by themselves. The policy was quite obviously a dead horse that Twyford refused to stop flogging.

Twyford's failure is not born of incompetence, so much as it is a blinkered obsession to some of the more problematic - and probably ideological - aspects of the KiwiBuild policy.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF More successful times: New Kiwibuild families enter their new homes in Papakura, Auckland. Jacinda Ardern, Phil Twyford and Phil Goff listening to Dave Dobbin singing "Welcome Home" to the new Kiwibuild home owners in Papakura, Auckland in 2018.

Ardern alluded to as much in announcing her decision.

As much as Twyford may have been placed in an invidious position with a tough policy to create, he was the minister and ultimately accountable. If it wasn't working, he had many opportunities to make the required changes.

His officials expressed reservations throughout, but he persevered when he should have cut and run. Now, Ardern has made the call for him.

A working theory doing the rounds behind the scenes in Parliament was Twyford had taken a paper for the KiwiBuild reset to Cabinet this past Monday - one so bad it was sent by his colleagues back to the drawing board.

That has been categorically denied by Ardern and Twyford - the latter in the House, where it is a punishable offence to mislead - so on that basis their rejection should be taken at face value.

But the demise of Twyford has echoes of Phil Heatly, whereby the latter housing minister was dispatched from the role with cutting efficiency in the early years of the last Government.

It might be cold comfort, but in this Tale of Two Phils, Twyford can find solace he's still an asset to keep in the party.