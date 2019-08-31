Should MPs be better behaved during the theatre of Parliament's Question Time?

Parliamentary Library records (since 1984) show Winston Peters (54 occasions) Trevor Mallard (37 occasions) and Nick Smith (32 occasions) are the top offenders for getting ejected from the House.

National MP Nick Smith made headlines recently for getting kicked out of the House over a spat with Speaker Trevor Mallard. Collette Devlin takes a look at the strange piece of theatre that turns the people running our country into children.

ANALYSIS: It might not have a primetime slot, but Parliament's Question Time can be one hell of a show.

The average person might look on in bemusement, but MPs quizzed by Stuff from both sides of the House agree that the circus is crucial for democracy and holding the Government to account through probing and fact finding.

The majority of them did not wish to be named because they wanted to speak freely - to openly criticise the Speaker would be breaking the rules of the House. The Speaker was also not able to comment.

Question Time's usual hullabaloo is punctuated every now and then by MPs being forced to leave the parliamentary debating chamber, usually resulting in a few headlines and even some footage on the news. The incidents can be quite entertaining, but expulsion is a serious matter.

If the speaker makes a ruling on a particular point of order and that is ignored or challenged, it raises a red flag to the speaker, who will ask the MP to withdraw and apologise.

An MP can be asked to leave the House for continuing the challenge.

Depending on the seriousness of the offence, this can be for an hour or a day. And if an MP is also 'named' - a formal suspension and censure from Parliament - it will result in an MP's pay being docked.

The MPs agree getting ejected from the House is serious, but sometimes passion for an issue can affect an MP's "performance".

Getting kicked out should not be worn as a badge of victory, says one MP.

"The serial offenders who are repeatedly kicked out for misconduct should be looked down upon rather than applauded."

According to the Parliamentary Library records (since 1984) Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters tops the list of the 132 MPs and has been asked to leave on 54 occasions.

He is less likely to withdraw and apologise and more likely to take the punishment and on many occasions, he can push the Speaker to the line, without actually crossing it.

Notably, the data shows current Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, who had a reputation for being fiery in the House, was ejected 37 times.

Nelson MP Nick Smith is the next highest ranked rule-breaker, and has been asked to leave the House 32 times in the past 35 years.

One MP said the first time he got kicked out he was angry, but after a period realised it had no consequence at all. Now he had enough self restraint to "sit down and shut up".

Another MP said most politicians understood a level of decorum and respect was required and debating an issue, not the person was necessary to protect the dignity of the institution.

"If we slag each other the whole time, what confidence do the public have in this important institution of democracy?"

Reputations are made or lost in the House, so a good performance in Question Time is a chance for MPs to get runs on the board.

Former Broadcasting Minister Clare Curran went on personal leave from Parliament last year after a horror question over her email use.

Most recently, former Housing Minister Phil Twyford, who was recently demoted, can attest to this after being on the receiving end of constant grillings from National's Judith Collins.

One MP explained that Question Time was a fundamentally important part of the democratic system and where ministers who were not clever enough were exposed.

"If you can't give straight answers, then you are clearly not on top of your brief and you become unstuck."

However, the Opposition is not currently pinning down ministers. Instead of asking direct questions, they are lacing lines of inquiry with innuendo and statements that do not address an issue. This makes it easier for a minister to get out of answering a question.

Another MP compared Question Time to the ultimate TV show, with many MPs putting on an act for dramatic effect.

This had particularly increased since it was televised and probably had an impact on the way MPs were behaving, he said.

Lockwood Smith, who was speaker from November 2008 to February 2013, has been hailed by MPs Stuff spoke to, as one of the most fair and reasonable. Kicking MPs out of the House was a serious offence and he tried to avoid it.

"The art of debate in the Question Time is really diminishing."

Polling shows the vast majority of people are not tuned to politics and only pick up snippets when issues are repeated.

MPs use Question Time to repeat catchphrases and get their messages into the average voter's consciousness, which has resulted in a lack of depth to debates and the loss of spontaneity and humour that once filled the Chamber.

Lockwood Smith, who was speaker from November 2008 to February 2013, has been hailed by MPs Stuff spoke to, as one of the most fair and reasonable.

"I made sure there was no possibility to be seen favouring my party. Once you are elected speaker, you are Parliaments's person… to me the Speaker had an important role as a guardian of the quality of our democracy."

Kicking MPs out of the House was a serious offence and he tried to avoid it.

"In many ways I considered it a failure on my part if things got to that point."

Being asked to leave the House was not good for an MPs reputation, so he believed they would not be deliberately trying to do so.

In the UK it was a game of who can be the most clever and entertaining, but he tried to ensure he delivered real value by urging MPs to ask serious, straight questions.

"This week I thought some of the questions being asked did not pin some of the ministers down and let them avoid the question."

Smith claimed he was still baffled by his removal from Parliament last week and it was not something he nor other MPs takes lightly.

He was asked to leave after he refused to withdraw and apologise during a point-of-order spat during Question Time, where he questioned the Speaker's ruling.

Smith, the longest continually serving MP in the House has been named three times.

He said it was never his intention to be removed from Parliament and he was "gobsmacked" when he was named.

Being asked to leave was fine, providing the MP was properly holding the Government account, trying to make the minister answer questions, he says.

"I feel strongly about Parliament being the place to hold the Government to account. If there has ever been an occasion where I have used a swear word or brought up a person rather the issue, I would be embarrassed."

He believed the four times he was asked to leave by Mallard this year were all for important points of scrutiny.

SPEAKER CRITICISED

Smith, who knows the dangers of criticising the Speaker, claimed Peters gets away with "blue murder" and is the only reason Mallard is the Speaker.

"Trevor Mallard is running continuous interference with all sorts of spurious points of order, particularly from Winston Peters."

The Speaker has his favourites and his enemies and dishes out judgments accordingly, Smith said.

"In my view, if Parliament is running smoothly and the Government is not under pressure, the Speaker does not run much interference but if you start putting a minister under a bit of pressure, he is more than happy to create distractions to reduce the pressure on them."

Mallard tended to be lenient on the leaders on both sides of the House and the newer MPs but he does not tolerate ruckus from members who should know better - Smith is in fact the longest continually serving member of the House.

However, his rulings are often criticised by National Party MPs, who have accused him of being partial and favouring the Labour Party, particularly Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - most recently on Tuesday when leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges of giving her an "easy ride". Mallard knew Bridges was baiting him and refused to act.

Another MP said Mallard was a problem in Question Time and was misusing the chair by letting the prime minister say whatever she wanted and to put out a political message.

"He is denying its primary purpose, which is to hold the Government to account."

A Speaker should attempt to gain the respect of the House and the Opposition had none for Mallard, another MP said.

They were frustrated by him - particularly his punishment of deducting questions for 'bad behaviour'.

The MP did not believe Mallard had made the transition from being political.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

Smith believed there was room for improvement in Question Time.

"I'm a great believer in Parliament as the heart of our liberal democracy, but it has to continually improve to remain a relevant and respected institution for New Zealanders."

Mallard himself believed in the need for regular review and reform, to enhance parliamentary effectiveness.

During a recent officers and clerks conference he spoke about a fit-for-purpose Parliament.

The strength and vitality of the institution of Parliament was the responsibility of every presiding officer, who had to ensure that Parliament remained relevant, he said.

This week the review of New Zealand's Standing Orders got under way.