KiwiBuild reset should have pumped more money into public housing, agency says

A KiwiBuild reset is something the Greens have pushed for in their negotiations with Labour.

The Government has missed an opportunity to put funds directly into public housing as part of its long-awaited KiwiBuild reset, Auckland Action Against Poverty says.

However, Community Housing Aoteoroa says the new approach is "a win for the many thousands of New Zealanders seeking an affordable place to call home".

Details of the refocused affordable housing programme were released at Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, "clearing the decks of what hasn't worked," Housing Minister Megan Woods claimed.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Housing Minister Megan Woods has released details of the long-awaited KiwiBuild reset on Wednesday afternoon.

A suite of measures to improve home ownership levels amongst low and middle income earners have been unveiled, including reducing the deposit required for a Government-backed mortgage to 5 per cent.

READ MORE:

* KiwiBuild reset: 100,000 home target scrapped, $400m progressive ownership introduced among other changes

* Government halves deposit requirement for loans and deposits as part of KiwiBuild reset

Changes also include allowing friends and family to pool their HomeStart grant access and KiwiSavers to buy first homes together.

"We've set aside $400 million from the KiwiBuild appropriation for a progressive home ownership scheme, like shared equity, to help more people buy their own home.

SUPPLIED/RNZ Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) coordinator Ricardo Menendez March said those most in need of a home won't benefit from the new progressive ownership scheme announced as part of the KiwiBuild reset on Wednesday.

"The scheme will mean that over time the family can buy further chunks of the mortgage until they own the home outright," Woods said.

At a press conference, Woods indicated she wanted to have "the final design options" for the home ownership scheme ironed out by the end of the year.

However, AAAP coordinator Ricardo Menendez March said the people in most need of a home "won't benefit" from it.

SIMON MAUDE/STUFF The Government has dropped its target of building 100,000 houses over 10 years, saying it was "overly ambitious", Housing Minister Megan Woods says. (File photo)

The current public housing target of 6400 state homes to be built over four years "barely covers half the households waiting for public housing today," he said.

"The KiwiBuild homes that are not sold to first-home buyers should be used for those on the social housing waiting list. By selling them to the market, the Government is driving state-led gentrification in those areas," Menendez March said.

AAAP co-chair Vanessa Daycole believed the Government should be focusing on giving a larger group of people access to public housing.

"I think the Government has clearly shown that they're focusing on home ownership as the answer to the housing crisis, but as we've seen time and time again this is only accessible to those who can afford to access it.

"These progressive home ownership schemes are only usually accessible to the deserving poor and those who have adequate incomes to even buy into these schemes.

"It's missing out on a whole bunch of people who are either on the waitlist because they're homeless, or are in private rentals paying too much of their income on rent, or living in substandard conditions," Daycole said.

While AAAP believed the reset didn't hit the mark for low income earners, Community Housing Aotearoa has trumpeted the new policy.

SUPPLIED Community Housing Aotearoa chief executive Scott Figenshow says the reset was a "win" for the many thousands of Kiwis looking for an affordable place to call home. (File photo)

The organisation's chief executive Scott Figenshow was especially heartened by the Government's intent to partner with community housing providers.

"This makes so much sense as housing providers and other groups have decades of knowledge and expertise delivering progressive home ownership products, including rent to buy, shared ownership and home ownership on leasehold land.

"We're all in this together and we all benefit when New Zealanders have access to housing that meets a wide range [of] needs that vary from place to place, including the ability to own," Figenshow said.