Inaugural Hamilton Soapbox session showcases mayoral contenders Andrew King, Lisa Lewis

Andrew King gives a 2 minute speech about why he should be the mayor of Hamilton.

It ain't easy being the first, especially when every word out of your mouth is being shared far and wide across the internet.

But mayoral hopefuls Andrew King and Lisa Lewis managed to put their best foot forward in the inaugural Waikato Times Hamilton Soapbox session - albeit in their own unique way.

King's ascent onto the soapbox was less a step up and more an enthusiastic leap as he delivered his high-tempo vision to a midday crowd in central Hamilton on Friday.

In the first of a series of Friday events putting politicians before the public, the incumbent mayor defended the city council's record over the past three years - including an average rates increase of 9.7 per cent in 2018.

King said it's easy for politicians to keep rates down by letting city assets fall into disrepair.

"When I took over as mayor, the city was rundown. So, yes, we have had a rates increase but we needed that rather than let the city be rundown."

Aided by written notes, King reeled off some of the council's achievements under his leadership, such as opening up the new Peacocke subdivision in the city's south.

King stated his intent as mayor is to maintain the assets the city has, as well as look after its people.

His proposal of providing free bus rides outside of peak travel times drew questions from the crowd as to who will pay for the "free service".

"We've already got the bus there, we've already got the bus driver on the bus, we're already burning the diesel, so the cost is the cost that we'd be losing from the money we're getting outside of rush hour."

King also faced a probing line of questioning from one punter about whether he supports a clean up of Hamilton's Lake Rotoroa.

His argument that it will cost hundreds of millions of dollars and a cull of ducks to fix the lake was disputed, drawing a concession from King.

"Maybe I need to read more, we haven't addressed that in the last three years since I've been there," King replied.

Lewis' ascent onto the soapbox was more measured, as she navigated the step up in high heels.

Her mayoral vision, however, was no less aspirational than King's, as she talked about turning Hamilton into a destination, not "a drive-through city".

The second-time mayoral candidate spoke about bringing international flights back to Hamilton Airport, and pushing the city's credentials as a sports and entertainment destination.

"Hamilton Gardens is not enough to draw in the crowds," Lewis said.

"If Matamata can use Hobbiton to increase visitors from 300,000 to a million, [then] Hamilton does have a chance."

Lewis also addressed city transport options, advocating the council run its own tuk-tuk service.

"I said tuk-tuk, not Lime scooters, for our environment, and to keep our people in the CBD, encouraging wining and dining, and encouraging an atmosphere."

Hamilton could look to emulate Dunedin which attracted pop superstar Ed Sheeran to the southern city in 2018. She also advocated the council engage in talks with promoters.

Lewis supports the trial of a passenger rail service between Hamilton and Auckland but doesn't back the construction of the proposed $73.9 million Waikato Regional Theatre.

Hamilton City Council has committed $25m to the theatre project.

"That amount of money for one building, to me, it's a waste of money when there are other important areas in Hamilton that need addressing. And I feel there's already the Meteor, there's the Waikato University, Claudelands Events Centre."

Homelessness is the biggest challenge facing the city, with the current approach simply driving rough sleepers into the suburbs, Lewis said.

The next Hamilton Soapbox session is scheduled for Friday, September 13. All sessions will be filmed and posted on Stuff.

