Complaints about Labour Party staffer taken to his employer

The man at the centre of the allegations is a public servant employed by Parliamentary Service.

Two of the complainants in an investigation into assault, bullying and harassment by a Labour Party staffer have taken their concerns directly to the man's employer.

The man, who Stuff cannot name for legal reasons, works in the Labour Leader's Office, but is a public servant employed by Parliamentary Service.

A 19-year-old woman, who alleges sexual assault, and a young man, who has accused the staffer of throwing a punch at him, wrote to Parliamentary Service boss Rafael Gonzalez-Montero on Tuesday.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF The boss of Parliamentary Service, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero.

But Gonzelez-Montero says his hands are tied because the accusations do not relate to the man's employment. Neither of the complainants work at Parliament.

The man has not been stood down. But he agreed to work from home after allegations surfaced about his conduct in early August.

On Monday, it was reported the man had been seen around Bowen House in Wellington in the last month.

However, Stuff has confirmed swipe card records and CCTV footage have been checked and confirm he has not visited the parliamentary complex during that time.

The man has agreed to stay home until the Labour Party completes a second inquiry into the allegations.

The first investigation, in March this year, was carried out by three Labour council members after 12 people came forward with complaints about the man's behaviour. The sexual assault is alleged to have taken place in the staffer's home in February 2018.

He is alleged to have thrown the punch at a young Labour Christmas party in December 2018.

The investigating panel recommended no disciplinary action be taken.

After the complainants went public, the party agreed to hire Maria Dew QC to re-investigate. The terms of reference for her inquiry are still being finalised.

