A party member sent a submission on sexual assault to the Labour Party. This is what it said.

In November 2017, a party member sent a written submission on and sexual assault and bullying within the party, to the Labour Council. In it, the young woman warned Labour that something had to be done to change its "intimidating" reporting process.

The Submission made it onto the Council's agenda for the meeting on November 25th, 2017.

It's author has given Stuff's #metooNZ Editor Alison Mau exclusive permission to publish the submission in full. The submission has been edited slightly to protect the identity of the author.

SUBMISSION TO NEW ZEALAND COUNCIL ON RAPE CULTURE IN THE LABOUR PARTY

BACKGROUND:

As recently highlighted by high-profile cases such as Harvey Weinstein, sexual assault and harassment is a chronic issue faced by most women (and many men) at some point in their lives. In light of the UK Labour Party releasing the "Labour Too" online platform (taken from the #MeToo campaign), where party members can anonymously report instances of sexual assault and harassment, I am writing this submission to address the inadequacy (read: lack of) a current process for similar complaints to be made within the New Zealand Labour Party.

NEED:

Within the NZ Labour Party, we have a troubling culture of bullying, and of sexual harassment and assault.

Instances of sexual harassment, and of sexual assault, happen in our party. They don't often come to light, usually because the survivor leaves the party, but also because those survivors who stay have no official means of reporting such behaviour.

This allows abusers to continue in the party. I have known two women who have left the party after being sexually assaulted and harassed by other party members (who are still in the party). Having an unpublicised, intimidating process for reporting sexual assault and harassment in our party is costing us talented members. I believe our party needs to take steps to combat this culture, and to allow a mechanism for survivors of abuse and assault to come forward.

PROPOSED PROCESS:

As it stands currently, I understand the current process is for survivors of assault is for them to approach Andrew Kirton with their concerns. I see two main reasons why this process is not currently working:

Directly approaching someone in a powerful role is intimidating, especially when speaking about an experience of assault or harassment.

Especially if the survivor is new to the party, this process is logistically inaccessible (they may not know who Andrew Kirton is, or how to contact him).

I don't believe that an anonymous forum like what the UK Labour Party has adopted would work here. Our size doesn't really allow for much anonymity.

What our party needs is a more accessible, less intimidating way for survivors to come forward. This could take the form of an office holder (possibly an NZ councillor or similar) acting as a survivor advocate, with branch and LEC office holders being informed of this mechanism.

While no process will reach every person affected by sexual assault or harassment, the current process reaches next to none, and establishing a more widely publicised process allows us to live up to our values as a socially progressive movement, taking the words of survivors seriously and working to act on those who abuse in our party.