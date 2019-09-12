Staffer at centre of Labour abuse claims has resigned

The staffer at the centre of Labour's abuse claims has resigned.

"I have enjoyed my time working at Parliament, but today have made the very difficult decision to resign because of the stress of the situation, and my wish not to be a distraction to the work of the Government", he said in a statement from his lawyer.

"I adamantly refute the serious allegations made against me. I co-operated fully with the initial inquiry. I am co-operating fully with the Dew inquiry that is now underway, and will continue to do so, having been assured that this process will be fair to all parties."

On Thursday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was taking advice on the man's employment.

He worked in the Labour leader's office, a unit that helps MPs deal with the day-to-day business of Parliament.

It's based in the Bowen House office block and is separate from the prime minister's office, on the ninth floor of the Beehive.

The man was employed by Parliamentary Service, not the Labour Party.

Stuff learned on Thursday that the man has a "face doesn't fit" contract, which is common for political staffers. It means the party leader can ask for him to leave if there has been an "irreconcilable breakdown" in the relationship.

Ardern's office did not answer questions about whether this had happened.

If she triggered the clause, he would be entitled to a month's salary - and a compensation payout.

Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, Parliamentary Service general manager, said he was unable to answer questions about the man's contract.

National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett said the man's resignation should have happened months ago.