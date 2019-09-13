Labour Party insiders told not to speak after sexual assault scandal

MPs and Labour Party Council members have been told not to talk following allegations of sexual assault. There is understood to be a level of frustration among MPs about the lack of updates coming from Labour leadership outside of caucus meetings.

ANALYSIS: The Labour Party was rocked after allegations of sexual assault and now it seems to have closed up shop - at least for the next three weeks, when a report into the scandal is due.

Following the revelations, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and even Grant Robertson have not gone into any detail about who knew what or when.

Both are sticking to their well-prepared PR script, repeating that QC Maria Dew's investigation would get to the bottom of it.

Ardern said it was clear the party was never adequately equipped and did not have the expertise or the experience to deal with a sexual assault complaint, while Robertson said he wanted to respect the privacy of those involved.

This had led to reports that they are hiding behind process and not fronting up to the public.

In the meantime, it seems that even MPs are being kept in the dark and waiting on the next steps.

Those who are in the know, along with Labour Party Council members, have been told not to talk - presumably by the Prime Minister's Office, which is in damage control and has told MPs to direct all inquires to the office.

It is understood MPs have been shocked by the serious allegations, but all are asking the same unanswered question - why the alleged victims have not reported anything to the police.

There is a level of frustration that Ardern has had to sort out the council's mess when it would have been "so much easier for police to deal with it".

There seems to be a conflict of party ideals and mixed feelings - supporting the victim/protecting the vulnerable versus the "fair" process of the law.

Sources have also told Stuff MPs are paranoid about who they talk with and worried about past interactions with the man at the centre of the allegations, in case they are implicated.

Many are relieved they are not in the loop and have heeded advice from the top to stay focused and get on with their MP work.

But there is understood to be a level of frustration among MPs about the lack of updates coming from leadership, outside of caucus meetings.

For many, the media is their only source of information.

Friday is electorate day for MPs and it is understood many were fielding questions from constituents and members - although they remain supportive of the Labour Party.

Some MPs say they are clear about the separation between the party constitution and the caucus and understand that not all internal party workings are reported to them.

Ardern's leadership is said to have mended any split camps within the party and it seems she still has the loyal support of the majority of MPs.

MPs believe the scandal would have sunk the party under previous leaderships, but under Ardern it was "tightly knit".

In terms of her popularity, they acknowledge the scandal is not a good look but they believe she is still on solid ground.

However, her criticism of the council's actions could see future cracks in that relationship as it throws the integrity of the majority of its members into doubt.

Stuff has been told it is too soon to see any lines drawn.

Since party president Nigel Haworth resigned on Wednesday, Ardern has managed to side step any questions about whether she was misled by him.

But she made her displeasure with Haworth clear, saying "mistakes were made".

The party and Haworth maintained none of the complainants went directly to them claiming they had been sexually assaulted, she said.

When asked if Haworth knew and had misled her, she said he maintained his position throughout and continued to do so.

At a grassroots level, party supporters and members say they know very little about what went on and most felt sorry for the individuals involved.

The first communication, and for most the only internal intel they have received, was an email penned by Ardern, seeking feedback.

She emailed a letter to Labour Party members acknowledging the party needed to be an organisation that admitted when mistakes had been made and advised members to contact the General Secretary or email her, if they wanted to talk about the allegations.

The party's handling of the situation has also seen some members publicly leave the party, but Stuff has been told there is still strong support.

The acid test for MPs will follow in the coming months when they meet with their Labour Electorate Committees.

The committees, which co-ordinate local electorate events and expect elected representatives report back on their work, will be demanding answers they might not have.