US President Donald Trump interested in New Zealand's gun buyback, PM says

The two world leaders, in New York for the UN General Assembly, spoke for about 20 minutes today in a closed-door session.

﻿New Zealand's gun buyback scheme was a topic of discussion between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and US President Donald Trump on Monday (Tuesday NZ time).

"It was a conversation around our buyback and obviously the work that we had done to remove military style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles and so we had a conversation around what had happened in New Zealand and how it worked."

The pair discussed the Christchurch Mosque attacks that occurred earlier in the year, before the conversation turned towards the country's gun legislation.

Jacinda Ardern met with Donald Trump around 7am Tuesday NZ time. No media were allowed at the event and only official photos were taken.

Ardern said Trump listened with interest at the process New Zealand went through to deliver a successful buyback scheme. She said the support from the majority of the members of Parliament stood out around the world and "sparked interest" in other countries.

"I sensed an interest [from Trump]," she said.

Breakfast The Prime Minister met with British counterpart Boris Johnson and held a meeting with Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg,

The two leaders also discussed trade, tourism, natural disasters in New Zealand, and had a brief conversation about climate change.

Ardern believed Trump views New Zealand "very warmly" and "holds New Zealanders in very high regard".

"I think actually the knowledge that the president already has of New Zealand, the warmth and high regard in which he clearly holds New Zealanders and the place was really clear and that's a good starting point for any conversation."

She also said he was aware of some of the personalities to come out of New Zealand, namely golfer Bob Charles.

Conversations about trade were touched on, however, Ardern explained these types of issues take a considerable amount of time to work through, but there was enthusiasm from the president to continue those discussions.

"The idea of continuing a conversation around New Zealand's trade relationship with the United States was greeted warmly and I expect there will be some ongoing conversations."

Despite Trump discussing a visit to Australia at the end of the year, Ardern said he might not come to New Zealand until the 2021 APEC summit.