All-in-one transport app just one idea floated at Lightning Lab GovTech

Arrive is an "open mobility marketplace" for Wellingtonians to "discover and compare" a range of transport options.

Imagine an app that consolidates all transport options, allowing you to check bus times, see how much driving your own car might cost, or if an e-scooter is just around the corner.

That app - Arrive - was one of 10 ideas pitched to decision-makers as part of Lightning Lab GovTech - a tech innovation "accelerator" programme's demonstration at the Embassy Theatre in Wellington on Tuesday afternoon.

Arrive project lead Brendan Platt said his team wanted to give people "the best, most efficient experience possible" when using the many transport options at the public's disposal.

LIGHTNING LAB GOVTECH Arrive project manager Brendan Platt says Wellingtonians need to "fundamentally change" the way they approach transport.

It was time for a "fundamental change" in Wellingtonians' transport behaviour.

"We see a smart, diverse and accessible network of services that all connect together seamlessly."

Lightning Lab GovTech gives developers the opportunity to pitch ideas, then, if successful, develop them in a 13-week workshopping programme.

It's run by WellingtonNZ (formerly Wreda)'s Creative HQ and is designed to speed up the development of new ideas. It also receives funding from TelCo Spark.

Other ideas presented included getting people more engaged in local government (Engaging in a Smart City), a more sustainable waste management system for DOC huts (Think Kaka), and a platform allowing users to track which government organisations had their personal information (My Info. My Way.).

FELIX DESMARAIS/STUFF Arrive project manager Brendan Platt pitches to public and private sector decision-makers at Lightning Lab GovTech in Wellington's Embassy Theatre on Tuesday afternoon.

Arrive was not yet ready for use, however - Platt estimated it may be the end of July next year before the project is in a "post-pilot" phase.

Lightning Lab GovTech programme director Jonnie Haddon said the demonstration day on Tuesday was an opportunity for participants to "put forward new ways of thinking about complex problems".

Government Digital Services Minister Kris Faafoi addressed the event, but did not stay for the pitches. He was joined in attendance by Minister Eugenie Sage, National Party MP for Wairarapa Alistair Scott and Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry.

Pitchers had an opportunity after the main event to continue their conversations with the movers and shakers in the public and private sector, in the hope their projects would be further developed and implemented.

SUPPLIED The Risk Calculators aims to provide "realistic risk assessment for complex projects" and was developed to assist Greater Wellington Regional Council.

