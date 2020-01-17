Kāinga Ora borrows up big, increases debt ceiling

Housing Minister Megan Woods recently announced details of the KiwiBuild reset to help ease our housing problems.

The Government's mega-developer is more than doubling its debt to finance new building projects such as state houses.

Kāinga Ora - Homes and Communities, the Government's Crown Entity in charge of building both state houses and Kiwibuild, quietly released a statement this week showing that it has increased the debt ceiling on its so-called "borrowing protocol" by more that $4 billion on January 1.

According to the Government statement in The New Zealand Gazette, the increase was approved by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson and Minister of Housing Megan Woods on December 19.

The notice said that Housing New Zealand could increase its debt "including up to $7100 million from sources other than the New Zealand Treasury".

Some $3 billion of the increase for the Crown Entity was flagged in the 2019 Budget papers.

GLENN JEFFREY/STUFF Kiwibuild houses under construction in Discovery Place, Marfell New Plymouth

Housing New Zealand, which is a subsidiary of Kāinga Ora, already already $2.3 billion of "Wellbeing Bonds" on offer, and plans to issue another $2.5 billion in 2020.

Because the Government Crown Entity is raising the money itself – as opposed to it being raised through Treasury like normal debt issuance – the extra debt stays off the Government's core balance sheet.

While the debt still has to be repaid, it doesn't show up on the Government's main balance sheet, making it easier for the Government to meet it's debt target.

In 2018, Treasury warned the Government – and then-Housing Minister Phil Twyford – that increasing Housing New Zealand's borrowing limit was fraught. At the time, Treasury, the Government's chief economic department, advised that it would be cheaper to borrow through its own own Debt Management Office.

"There is a risk that credit rating agencies and commentators see substantial borrowing by Crown entities as an attempt to circumvent the net core Crown debt target," the paper said.

At that time Treasury estimated that rasing money in this manner would see Housing New Zealand pay an additional $11 million in interest per year, and that by 2022, Housing New Zealand would hold $4.79 billion in debt, some 15 per cent of its total assets.

The December 19 announcement should be expected to increase both the amount of percentage of debt of held by Housing New Zealand

"[M]arket participants have raised questions about HNZ borrowing in their own name rather than through DMO which is the traditional mechanism", Treasury wrote in a briefing at the time.

The department, then headed by Gabriel Makhlouf, noted that this could risk "undermining the reputation of New Zealand as a borrower and increasing borrowing costs across Government".

Treasury was worried about Kiwibuild at the time, but with Government house-building program being drastically scaled back in size, speed and ambition, this concern has likely dimmed.