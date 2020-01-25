Minister of Defence Ron Mark meets US defence secretary Mark Esper

Minister of Defence Ron Mark is on a whirlwind trip in the United States discussing the countries' defence relationship and Indo-Pacific security issues.

Mark and his US counterpart Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met on Saturday.

The focus of the meeting was challenges New Zealand and the US shared in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as global security events in the Middle East, Mark said in a statement.

It was an "excellent opportunity to meet with one of our closest security partners", Mark said.

On Thursday, he visited the United Nations headquarters in New York and met with under-secretary general Rosemary DiCarlo and under-secretary general Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

They talked about UN policy and activities in the Indo-Pacific and how New Zealand can make meaningful contributions to peacekeeping, he said.

In Washington, Mark took part in a roundtable at the Climate and Security centre with secretary for veterans affairs Robert Wilkie and deputy national security advisor Matthew Pottinger.

His next stop is Honolulu for his first visit to the US Indo-Pacific Command where he will meet Commander Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Philip Davidson to discuss the New Zealand-US defence relationship and Indo-Pacific regional security issues.