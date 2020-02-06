ACT leader David Seymour slams police and government in 'Make Aotearoa Great Again' policy launch

ACT leader David Seymour has slammed police's handling of the gun buy-back scheme and accused the government of being part of a culture of "sleaze" in Wellington, in a Waitangi Day speech to the party faithful.

The crowd of about 100 people at his policy launch in Auckland's Mt Eden was largely made up of middle age and elderly supporters. His speech was dubbed Seymour's State of the Nation Address and the party's Trump-like campaign theme of "Let's Make Aotearoa Great Again" was printed on free T-shirts being given away.

Seymour kicked off his speech targeting an issue close to his heart - free speech. But it wasn't long before he started talking tough on firearms.

"This election will decide whether we fix it, or things get worse. The Government can legislate a register before the election, but they cannot implement one. ACT in government would insist on reversing the second tranche firearms laws, reintroducing the E-category and getting the woeful police out of firearms licensing and administration."

Seymour claimed the public's trust in the police was at an all-time low amongst firearm owners because of the rushed legislation.

"The buy-back failed. It didn't just fail to get three quarters of the prohibited firearms; it got the least powerful firearms from the most honest people. Incidentally, they took the money and spent it on more firearms. Firearm retailers just had their best Christmas period since Jesus was a boy."

DAVID WHITE/STUFF ACT Party leader David Seymour ramped up the rhetoric in a Waitangi Day speech in Mt Eden.

The Government was also the target of his criticism in a post-speech stand-up.

"You've got to admit the concentration of sleaze going on right now is unprecedented," Seymour said.

He highlighted the fact NZ First and National were currently embroiled in scandals over political donations and said question marks raised over the ties between lobbyists and the government were of concern.

He also criticised Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones' and the much-maligned Provincial Growth Fund.

"In March last year, ACT broke the story about Shane Jones helping to get $4.6 million through the Provincial Growth Fund for an organisation he once chaired. Of course, Jacinda Ardern looked the other way.

"But what NZ First's slush fund really means is that you don't get rich by creating products people want to buy at prices they can afford. No. Instead, you either need connections in the Beehive, or they need to come to Wellington and beg for largesse."

DAVID WHITE/STUFF ACT Party leader David Seymour before his Waitangi Day speech in Mt Eden.

Seymour also talked about the out-of-control cost of housing in New Zealand and said addressing it was a priority for the party which would seek to scrap the Resource Management Act if it was in power.

"Unless we change our land use planning, our infrastructure funding, and our building consents, we will become a poorer and more divided society," Seymour said.

He said ACT would seek to give councils a cut of the government's tax take on new builds and introduce mandatory private sector insurance on new homes. It would also end the role of councils in the building consent process.

Seymour also touched on the government's proposed hate speech laws which he said would have a chilling effect on free speech.

"The ACT party says hate speech laws are written wrong. A Government dependent on ACT will never pass laws that restrict your speech. We will expect National to join us in repealing any hate speech laws introduced in the dying days of this government."

The ACT party was formed in 1994 by former Labour Finance Minister Roger Douglas and ex-National MP Derek Quigley, and has traditionally had a strong libertarian bent.

But in more recent speeches and appearances, Seymour has attempted to tap into more right wing populist themes.

The party has only survived due to its deal with the National Party which won't campaign against Seymour in his Epsom seat.

A Stuff YouGov poll released in November had the party sitting at just two per cent, which would give it two MPs in Parliament.