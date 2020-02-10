Sir Bob Jones' defamation claim against Renae Maihi set for hearing

Sir Robert Jones has arrived at the High Court in Wellington for his defamation case against Renae Maihi.

Wellington property investor Sir Robert Jones has arrived at the High Court for his defamation claim hearing with Renae Maihi, calling out reporters for a "bloody stupid" question.

By contrast, Maihi walked down Molesworth St with a procession of supporters singing a karakia.

Maihi, a theatre and film writer and director, is defending the proceedings which are due to be heard by a judge sitting without a jury at the High Court in Wellington over about two weeks.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Sir Robert Jones arriving at the High Court on Monday.

Jones wrote a column about Waitangi Day for the National Business Review in February 2018.

Maihi followed with an online petition asking for support for taking away Jones' knighthood received in 1989 for services to business management and the community.

Arriving at court, Jones was asked by a reporter what he hoped to achieve.

His response: "I'm learning a recipe about a new way to cut carrots is why we're at court. Bloody stupid question."

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Renae Maihi walked down Molesworth St with a procession of supporters.

In a claim filed in May 2018 Jones said the Maihi's words were false and defamed him, and meant he was a racist, wrote hate speech, and was unfit to have a knighthood. Her later comments aggravated the situation, he said.

Jones did not seek damages but wanted the court to declare that Maihi defamed him and should be ordered to pay his legal costs for taking the case.

Maihi denied that her words had the meaning, or were understood to mean, what Jones alleged, but if they did then she said they were honestly held opinions on a topic of public interest and importance, and were true or not materially different from the truth.

Stuff Sir Robert Jones' defamation claim hearing is being heard by a judge, sitting without a jury, at the High Court.

Maihi is expected to use other publicly expressed opinions by Jones as part of her defence to his claim, and to say that the publication was a responsible communication of matters of public interest, and made on an occasion that met the terms for the legal defence of "qualified privilege".

An online appeal begun on January 16 for donations to help with Maihi's costs has raised more than $21,000.