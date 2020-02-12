Sir Robert Jones says he's the last person in the world you could call racist

Sir Robert Jones arriving at the High Court in Wellington for his defamation case against Renae Maihi.

Sir Robert Jones has denied being out of touch with what is now regarded as racist.

"No, I would say the opposite... absolutely," Jones has told a Wellington judge on Wednesday.

He denied that his view of what was racist might be "dated somewhat" compared to the average and reasonable New Zealander.

Giving evidence in his defamation claim against theatre and film writer and director Renae Maihi, Jones said he was getting many letters, including many from Māori.

READ MORE:

* Waitangi Day column satire, Bob Jones tells defamation court case

* Sir Bob Jones seeks vindication, not damages in defamation case

* Petition to strip Sir Bob Jones of knighthood presented to Parliament

"They're fed up with the fact that I should have to cop this thing and all these claims that I'm a racist when I'm the last person in the world that you could call a racist, as my record shows."

The Lower Hutt writer and property investor is claiming he was defamed in an online petition in 2018 calling for him to be stripped of his knighthood.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Sir Robert Jones said his previous writings had to be seen in context, and a lot of it was "teasing".

In February 2018 he wrote a column for National Business Review which included a suggestion of changing Waitangi Day to Māori Gratitude Day.

Jones' column had included the words, "I have in mind a public holiday where Māori bring us breakfast in bed or weed our gardens, wash and polish our cars and so on out of gratitude for existing".

Jones has previously described the column as a harmless joke and satire but he said a question at the court hearing had caused him to look at the dictionary definition of satire, which he had previously thought was "general mickey-taking", but he learned that satire had to have a target.

"That, at least, was something I got out of this, I learnt something."

He would now call his column comedic, he said.

Maihi talked publicly about the column and began the petition which had a preamble that called him racist and linked to a media report that reproduced part of his column, calling it a "vile rant".

Maihi's petition asked for support for taking away the knighthood Jones received in 1989 for services to business management and the community. She twice presented the petition to Parliament but it was sent back for being not in order, the court was told.

Jones said Maihi's words were false and defamed him, and meant he was a racist, wrote hate speech, and was unfit to have a knighthood.

He didn't ask for damages but asked for a declaration that he had been defamed, and an order that she should pay his legal costs.

Part of Maihi's defence to the claim is that Jones, over the course of many years, expressed views that were racist, disparaging, prejudicial and/or discriminatory towards Māori and other races or ethnic groups.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Renae Maihi's defence of Jones' claim depends in part on his history of writing on race-related issues.

In court on Tuesday Maihi's lawyer referred Jones to written and oral comments he had made going back to 1973.

In the first, from the student magazine Salient, he was quoted as saying: "You need a Cabinet Minister who would tell the Māoris that 'you're all a pack of lazy bastards'. I think we're very good to the Māori. We're too good."

​Jones said the interview needed to be taken in context, that it was about Māori gang members who were bankrupting their landlord, "some poor old Indian bloke".

It was the same thing Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and others would say, including New Zealand First MP and Cabinet Minister Shane Jones who had recently talked about getting people off couches and out to work.

If Jones was talking about the same subject now he would qualify it a bit more, and if he was writing rather than giving an interview he would have been a bit more careful, he said.

Maihi's lawyer Davey Salmon asked him if he could see how people in the modern era might see it as racist. Jones said he could, but it was not from the modern era. He had been talking about an underclass of Māori who lived on welfare, which was a big issue then.

Some science had changed since then, and he accepted he was wrong to say there had been no breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi, but he still believed the treaty was outmoded and "ridiculously extrapolated".

He said he was still trying to do something about the failure of an estimated 25 per cent of Māori.

In wide-ranging answers to questions in court Jones, 80, spoke about things he had done to benefit Māori, and his Māori friends, many of whom agreed with his views.

While he had jokingly accused Māori security guards of stealing some of his property as it was screened going into court, he would have done the same whether they were Māori or martians, he said.

He said the security staff had laughed and played along with the joke.

The case is expected to last about two weeks.