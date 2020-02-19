Government moves to relinquish earthquake recovery laws ahead of schedule

The Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act is a law that grants special planning and land management powers to the Government to speed up quake recovery work.

Special powers used by the Government to fast-track progress in post-earthquake Christchurch are set to end a year early.

The changes would see controversial Crown-council planning agency Regenerate Christchurch wind up by June 30 and take away the Government's power to fast-track decisions that would normally go through a resource consent, such as the recent Hagley Oval lights

The Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act is a law that grants special planning and land management powers to the Government to speed up quake recovery work. The Act put in place in 2016 and was due to expire in June 2021.

A bill that would scrap many of the Government's special earthquake powers has been presented to parliament.

A recent review of its use found the city had reached a "tipping point" and the need for the law was "effectively over".

On Wednesday, a bill repealing sections of the Act was introduced to Parliament. It still has to be debated and voted on before it can become law, which needs to be done by June 30.

The changes will not affect Land Information NZ's special land powers, which are still needed as it works to prepare the red zone to be handed over to the city council.

Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods said as the city approached nine years from the February 2011 earthquake and with the transition to local leadership well under way, the time was right to return responsibilities to local authorities.

The proposed changes will extend Land Information NZ's special land powers until mid-2023. They are still needed as it works to prepare the red zone to be handed over to the city council.

The Act currently gives the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister a way to change, suspend or revoke resource consents, district plans and other planning documents.

Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods has approved the city's long-awaited red zone plan.

It allows for regeneration plans to be made, which change or add conditions to various types of planning rules. An example is the plan for the Avon River red zone.

Examples of when it was used include changing the district plan to provide clarity to coastal residents wanting to rebuild their homes, granting permission for a Yaldhurst sports centre to expand, and passing control of the district plan from Crown back to the council.

Most recently, it was used to fast-track permission for floodlights at Hagley Oval so the Canterbury Cricket Trust could bid for high-profile Women's World Cup 2021 matches. Hagley Oval was later named as the venue for the final.

Regenerate Christchurch had its funding cut and was asked to wind up early. It is working to pass its knowledge, assets and responsibilities to local organisations, including the city council.