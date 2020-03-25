Coronavirus: Government to ban most evictions and rent-rises for several months

The Government is freezing rent rises for six months and stopping almost all evictions for three months under urgent coronavirus legislation being passed today.

The changes apply from tomorrow and give tenants a lot more leniency in not paying rent if they are not able to do so.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson had earlier only indicated a rent freeze and an end to no-cause terminations, but the bill to be passed on Wednesday goes significantly further with more protections for renters, according to a draft seen by Stuff.

It converts all fixed-term tenancies that end during the three-month period into period tenancies, unless both the landlord and tenant wish to move out.

Tenants who can't pay rent have much longer before their landlord can take them to the Tenancy Tribunal - 60 days instead of 21.

And if it does go to the Tenancy Tribunal - which can operate "on the papers" without tenants or landlords appearing - the tribunal can decide that eviction should not occur if tenants have made "reasonable endeavours to pay rent" and that ending the tenancy would be unjustified.

Rent increases that were notified before the six-month period began but had not yet come into effect would also not be allowed.

No-cause evictions - already in the Government's sights to ban - will not be allowed during the three-month period.

Landlords who break these rules will be liable for a $6500 fine.

Evictions would still be allowed for anti-social behaviour - generally illegal activity.

The initial three-month period can be extended by the Government without passing a new law if it deems it necessary as part of the Coronavirus response.

The bill making these changes is expected to pass on Wednesday afternoon as part of an extraordinary session of Parliament, before the House adjourns for at least a month.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said it was absolutely crucial that people stayed in their home through the lockdown period.

"These changes will ensure that people can stay in their homes during this challenging time. This enables families and individuals to self-isolate, to stay home and maintain physical distancing, supporting the public health of all New Zealanders," Woods said.

"It also means that in the short term, families and individuals who are tenants do not lose their home due to a drop in income related to job losses through Covid-19."

Woods said tenants retained some responsibilities however.

"It is not acceptable for tenants to abuse the current situation by refusing to pay rent when they have the capacity to do so, causing significant property damage, or significant anti-social behaviour. Tenants are still fully liable for their rent payments and any damage as we ensure that Landlords do not increase the burden on tenants."

"The measures we have proposed try to balance protection of the interests of tenants, landlords, and the wider community during this unprecedented time."

Tenants are not allowed to be evicted because of catching Covid-19 and are not required to tell their landlords if they do.

Robertson told several media companies on Wednesday morning that he was hopeful tenants and landlords would be able to come to other arrangements if a tenant was not able to make rent, as coronavirus and the government response are expected to cause serious economic disruption.

A "mortgage holiday" scheme for homeowners has been arranged by the Government but it is not yet clear how many landlords this would cover.

Robertson said he expected any landlords who used the mortgage holiday to pass on some savings to their tenants.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the rent would be frozen for three months. It will in fact be frozen for six.