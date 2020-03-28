Coronavirus: Government starts economic planning for post-lockdown New Zealand

A huge nation-building programme of infrastructure and public works will be needed to drag New Zealand out of recession when the country eventually emerges out of coronavirus lockdown, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

But it won't be easy. In an interview with Stuff, Robertson also sounded a warning: the post-lockdown economy is going to be tough, unemployment will soar and the entire domestic economic structure of New Zealand could need rethinking.

The Government, he admits, is still trying to get its head around the depth of a potential economic nosedive.

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF Aigantighe Art Gallery in Timaru is closed due to the lockdown.

Robertson - whose self-isolation bubble includes his partner, the Prime Minister and her close staff - also said that the economic rescue package to date is now expected to cost much more than the initial $12.1 billion announced.

"We are probably somewhere around the $20 billion mark, but again, these are projections," Robertson said

Not that the Government will be wanting for cash. At its emergency session on Wednesday, Parliament passed a $52 billion imprest supply bill - the envelope of money the Government can access to spend during the crisis. This is well more than half of what the Government would usually spend in an entire year. It is now able to spend it all before June 1.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF The challenge in front of Grant Robertson is immense.

This gargantuan envelope - which Robertson emphasises is a cap not a target - is needed as the Government still has no real clue how far the economy could fall, both here and around the world.

"We don't know for sure exactly both the time, length of this and also the depth of the impact. Look at what you saw in the US overnight, the numbers there: 3 million people applying for unemployment in a week," Robertson said.

"We have to be aware that the depth of this is something we are still getting our heads around."

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Many businesses are closed amid the national lockdown.

Robertson's warning comes as Westpac estimated that more than 200,000 New Zealanders could lose their jobs and ANZ warned that the US figures showed that it was "in store for a few months of the worst labour market report cards we've seen in history".

Robertson has been at the helm of the economic response to the crisis, responsible, as he sees it, for keeping people in their jobs and providing some form of income and certainty during the Government's Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown period.

The biggest outlay so far has been on the $585 per full time worker, per week wage subsidy scheme, which was tweaked on Friday to make sure the money paid out was indeed keeping people in some kind of employment, even as they sat at home far from their jobs.

In just a week and a half $2.7b has already been paid out from this scheme. For context: that's almost three years of the Provincial Growth Fund spent in just ten days. Robertson said that the cost and the length of the wage subsidy scheme announced was being reviewed each day.

"If you've got a business that is now just completely unable to operate while we are in the level 4 shutdown, you can still access the subsidy and as long as you are paying the full amount of the subsidy to your employee, then we are all fine with that."

"Even if there's no activity in your business you can still keep the person on your books, so that when we come out the other end of this we're ready to go quickly on an economic recovery."

These employment relationships would be key to heating up the economy again when the shutdown ends, avoiding a prolonged period of high unemployment that would drag down the lives of thousands of New Zealanders and their families, as well as the government books.

"The economy is more like an oven than a light switch. When you switch it off, it takes a while to warm back up again."

When it comes to an economic recovery over both the medium and long term, Robertson told Stuff that a nation-building type programme would be "a significant element" of future policy. He said he has tasked both Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford with finding infrastructure projects that could be pulled forward to boost economic activity and employment.

"This is a situation that is really hard for workers and businesses and the short term matters. We also want to be thinking about the medium and long term. How do we come out of this strong? How do we come out of it moving as quickly as we possibly can?"

And while reluctant to expand further on his thinking yet, Robertson also said that New Zealand will fundamentally have to reassess what is done on these shores, and how the country is plugged into global supply chains and - in particular - tourist markets

"New Zealand won't stop being a country that looks out to the world … but we've also got to look inside ourselves a little bit more at what we do here in New Zealand.

"We need to be looking at what we can and should do ourselves, as well as looking out at what we trade with the world".

It doesn't stop there, Robertson already has groups burrowing away within the public sector looking at both clean energy initiatives and the housing market, saying that the Government will be "looking at the kind of industry development model, you know, what do we do so that we don't repeat previous mistakes.

"So we are focussing on the areas that we are needing to be making progress on."

Because while almost everything else about this unfolding crisis is uncertain, one thing isn't. New Zealand is going to be a very different place once it's over.