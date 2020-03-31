Coronavirus: Kiwis left to struggle in Australia look for alternatives

With new restrictions coming into effect later tonight including rules limiting public gatherings to two people.

In her rented home in Townsville, Australia a single Kiwi mother of four weeps quietly while her children sleep.

Ora, who does not want her last name used, lost her job in events on Monday, a role she held for 10 months.

She estimates she has enough food to last seven days. It will be fourteen days before the landlord expects his next payment - she will have nothing to pay him.

And while the Australian government has back pedaled and now allows Kiwis to access a new wage scheme, the criteria means ex-pats like Ora will continue to fall through the cracks.



READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Kiwis eligible for new Australian 'Jobkeeper' wage subsidy

* Coronavirus: Government announces wage subsidy changes

* First death from coronavirus in New Zealand, as total rises to 514

* Nelson coronavirus patient remains 'critically unwell' in ICU

* Coronavirus: Government condemns social media bullies

* PM Jacinda Ardern praises lab staff for 'tireless' work

She said under current legislation Kiwis would always be the sacrificial lamb.

"I would describe it like this," Ora said. "If someone had three children and a step child, and everyone was expected to contribute to the household duties, and then in hardship they chose to not feed the step child because they're technically not theirs."

supplied Kiwi mum of four Ora, pitured here with her four children, is seven days out from having no food after losing her job in events amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The economic rescue package cannot be accessed by Kiwis who have not had continuous employment for 12 months - Ora fell short of the criteria by two months.

With little support to fall back on, Ora's situation is dire. She's not the only one - stories of Kiwis going hungry and on the verge of becoming homeless are now becoming widespread, which prompted the set up of a New Zealand support group.

​Alax Robinson, based in Brisbane, is in the process of starting a sponsorship initiative called 'Adopt a Kiwi' where people can donate money and food to Kiwis in Australia who are struggling through this economic crisis.

The Australian economy, like all economies across the globe, has been struck hard by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian government had initially excluded Kiwis from having access from a wage subsidy, but in a U-turn on Monday opened it to Kiwis with strict criteria.

Those who have been unemployed or have worked less than12 months will remain ineligible for the subsidy scheme, worth $1530 a fortnight. Kiwis in that position will also have difficulties getting wider help from the Government.

Called the "jobkeeper" scheme, it will pay out A$1500 (NZ$1530) a fortnight for employers to keep employees "on the books".

This is a similar design to New Zealand's scheme, which pays out $1170 a fortnight - although employers are expected to top that up to 80 per cent of regular pay if they are able.

The scheme will be open to Kiwis on "special category visas" - almost every New Zealander who has moved to Australia without upgrading to citizenship.

The second-class status of Kiwis across the ditch has been a thorn in the trans-Tasman relationship since an Australian Government clampdown in 2001 denying access to welfare and many other entitlements.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she spoke to Morrison on Monday morning about the status of Kiwis in Australia.

"It's great New Zealanders who work and pay tax in Australia will be covered by their version of the wage subsidy scheme," she said. "New Zealand is also supporting Australians working and paying tax here with our wage subsidy package.

"New Zealanders are a core part of the Australian workforce. Many are working on the front line in essential services. Others have built their careers there and paid taxes for years, so it's really pleasing the Australian Government has agreed to provide them a wage subsidy at their time of need," she said.

supplied Kiwi ex-pat Alaxander Robinson has started a change.org petition to get the Australian Government to assist Kiwis living in Australia during the economic crisis.

But the scheme comes as little relief for Ora, who has lived in Australia for 14 years. For 10 years Ora was a stay at home mum while her then-husband worked, meaning her super (Australian retirement scheme) is minimal.



Although she applauds the direction the Australian government is heading in, it does nothing for her family despite her children being Australian citizens - their father, Ora's ex-husband, is Australian.

"Three of my children are natural citizens, my eldest was born here but will not receive his citizenship until his 10th birthday," she said.

think everyone would be weighing up their options, but in my case, I am not able to leave the country unless I leave my children here. My shared care arrangement doesn't allow for that."

Ora said finances became tight when the first wave of restrictions were rolled out. She has paid her rent two weeks in advance, but has no spare resources to fill her cupboards which she says will be empty in a week. The loss of her job on Monday has taken its toll.

"I work in events, mostly centred around the NRL. So my income was very dependant on the ability to host large crowds," she said.

"So far it's been mostly stress ... I was fortunate to last a little longer than others on the employment front, and it's been a bit of a gradual let down rather than a sudden one."

Kiwi ex-pat Robinson is in the same boat as Ora. He lost his job before he had been in the role for 12 months. He has launched a change.org petition calling for New Zealanders in Australia to be allowed support during the Covid-19 shutdown. The petition had received 250,000 signatures by Monday night.

He said more tweaking needed to be done to ensure all Kiwis in Australia are supported.

supplied Kiwi mum Ora has lost her financial ability to support her family.

He is hoping to connect with Kiwi charities in Australia that help Kiwis in crisis. He would like an already established charity to coordinate the "Adopt a Kiwi" initiative.

"We are trying to find charities and platforms that are reputable and pre-existing that we can build on rather than starting from scratch," he said.

"We are hoping these charities would be willing to administer a fund for the Adopt a Kiwi scheme, we are just waiting on a response from one of the charities that already administers food parcels and assistance but only for Kiwis."

Ora said the initiative would help people in her position that need help until they can get back on their feet. "I think it's a great idea, there are many Kiwis that are already facing homelessness, some are homeless now because of this," she said.

"In two weeks our world has been turned upside down and people across the world are feeling it. I definitely think the Australian government should be offering assistance to all residents, regardless of their citizenship status. We all lived here, worked here and love it here. It's our home and we are being left in limbo. I am yet to meet or speak to an Australian who thinks that we shouldn't be helped. In fact, a lot didn't realise we weren't eligible."

There were 4245 confirmed cases Covid-19 in Australia as of Tuesday morning, with 18 fatalities.