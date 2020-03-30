One person puts hand up for National Party Invercargill candidacy

Invercargill National Party MP Sarah Dowie is standing down from politics ahead of the September 2020 general election.

﻿

One person has put their name forward for the National Party's Invercargill electorate for this year's election.

However, it is still likely to be some weeks before a decision is made if that person gets the official nod or not.

Invercargill National Party electorate chairperson Mark Doggett confirmed just one person had lodged their interest and information with the National Party's head office in Wellington before the cut off time.

Doggett was not prepared to reveal just who the sole person is who has put their name forward.

READ MORE:

* Interest in National Party candidacy for Invercargill

* Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie unexpectedly retires from Parliament

The Invercargill National Party candidate spot became available after Sarah Dowie announced she would stand down at the end of the latest term.

As part of the National Party constitution a pre-selection meeting with various people, including the National Party president, needs to be held before the candidate then gives a speech to the local members to get final approval.

The initial plan was to have the candidate sorted by mid-April but given the country is in lockdown it's likely to be pushed out, Doggett said.

"We are just working through the logistics of that at the moment, things are on hold until we can meet up face-to-face and do what we need to do."

Once they were in a position to meet, Doggett expected it would only take a couple of weeks to go through the final process and lock in the candidate.

Doggett said while there would be a delay in confirming the candidate, it would not have a major impact given National Party leader Simon Bridges has asked for any campaigning to halt at the moment suggesting the focus should instead be on helping where it could with the Covid-19 situation.

The 2020 general election has been scheduled for September 19.

Labour has already confirmed that Liz Craig will again be its Invercargill candidate at this year's election.