Coronavirus: US lobbying for its citizens to be allowed to get to Auckland to fly home

The American Embassy is pushing for its citizens scattered across the country to be allowed to travel to Auckland so they can get home.

But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade appears to be holding firm.

Several flights from Auckland to Los Angeles are still available over the next week but because of the domestic travel ban hundreds of Americans around the country are not able to get to Auckland for these flights.

US Ambassador Scott Brown has contacted Winston Peters about the matter.

It's understood some Americans not in Auckland have purchased tickets on these flights.

An email from the Auckland consulate advises Americans trapped in New Zealand that the "United States government continues to advocate for the immediate easing of restrictions on transit in order to allow for the timely passage of our citizens to their international flights."

But in the meantime it advises Americans to follow the New Zealand government's requirement to stay put because of the risk of spreading coronavirus.

American ambassador Scott Brown has contacted Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters about the matter.

Brown said in a statement to Stuff that he was working with the New Zealand government to get to a solution.

"We share the New Zealand government's determination to keep everyone safe and well, and know they understand how hard it is to be half a world away from home in these challenging times," Brown said.

"For now we are asking stranded Americans to hunker down, stay in your bubble and please remember that we are guests here. We are working hard with the New Zealand government to get everyone to those flights that they've booked home."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said everyone in New Zealand had to follow the same rules.

"Everyone in New Zealand – whether they are a foreign national or a New Zealander - are subject to the same isolation rules. This is the best way to ensure safety for all and prevent the spread of the disease," the spokesperson said.

"Protecting New Zealanders and foreign nationals here is the government's top priority, and while the wish of many trying to return home is well understood, we must have systems in place to manage flights so as to minimise risk to public health."

Work was being done on a framework for repatriation flights however.

"The New Zealand Government is currently working on a framework by which all repatriation flights will be considered. Until then no repatriation flights should occur. The one exception is a Lufthansa flight which departed Auckland for Frankfurt Saturday morning, as the plane was already on the ground in New Zealand when these decisions were made."

It's unclear if a repatriation flight would be set up for the United States however given direct commercial links remained available.

The UK has also been in talks with the New Zealand government about attempting to get its citizens home.

The US State Department is encouraging Americans trapped in New Zealand to register online in the American equivalent of SafeTravel.

There is also temporary accommodation for travellers stuck in the country.