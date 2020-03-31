Coronavirus: Green Party supports iwi checkpoints to 'ensure protected communities'

New advice to the Government shows there could be at least 14,000 deaths in New Zealand if efforts to control and eradicate Covid-19 fail.

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson is backing iwi who want to set up road blockages in their communities.

Davidson championed iwi across Aotearoa who have worked to stop the spread of Covid-19 with checkpoints and other measures.

Last week at least three groups of tourists were banned from entering the Far North after being stopped at a locally-manned checkpoints.

SUPPLIED Hone Harawira with two volunteers at the Tai Tokerau Border Control checkpoint, at the bottom of Waiomio Hill.

Former Tai Tokerau (Northland) MP Hone Harawira said by stopping tourists from entering they were doing their bit to protect locals from the spread of coronavirus.

There was also a vehicle on-site at Waiomio Hill that allowed the group to test for fevers for locals returning from overseas.

Davidson said she was from Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi, and Te Rarawa iwi have worked to respond to the pandemic to ensure their communities are safe.

"Here in Aotearoa we've seen an immense amount of leadership from hapū and hau kāinga (home people), spanning across the country, who have sought to reduce the rate of transmission and keep us all safe.

"I am proud of my hapū and home people who are working to put protective measures in place.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said there was an increased vulnerability for Māori and she was proud of her hapū and home people who were working to put protective measures in place.

"We know that there is increased vulnerability for Māori, who have lower life expectancy and higher rates of lung and heart diseases," she said.

Additionally, many rural Māori communities had poorer access to critical primary health care that they may need if they contract the virus, she said.

"We've seen in the past just how vulnerable Māori are during these pandemics. In 1918, 5 per cent of the Māori population died as a result of these susceptibilities during an influenza outbreak. Today, Māori are disproportionately impacted by the usual strands of influenza that arrive every winter."

KATHRYN GEORGE, AARON WOOD/STUFF Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.

Māori were taking lessons from a shared history and proactively implementing measures to ensure they were all better protected, she said.

"The Green Party has an obligation to uphold Te Tiriti as part of our founding charter. In this case, that means supporting hapū initiatives to protect their people and regions.

"This hapū-lead protection represents our manaakitanga and capacity to protect our communities and I am proud of it."

On Tuesday, Commissioner Mike Bush told Stuff there were good intentions around roadblocks - mainly keeping the community safe.

"If anyone is contemplating that, I think it is best they work through with their local police, district health board, local government and mayors. Just ensure everything they do is lawful."

The Government has already announced it would spend $56 million on a specific Māori response action plan.

The cross-sector announcement came after growing criticism from the Māori community, iwi leaders and health experts.

At the time, Associate Health and Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare said the government's $12.1 billion economic package and $500m health fund includes Māori families, workers and businesses but a separate plan was needed because Māori have specific challenges.