Coronavirus: Wage subsidy applicants to be named on Monday

$4.8 billion has been paid out as part of the government's wage subsidy scheme in two weeks.

The companies who applied for the coronavirus wage subsidy scheme will be named by the Government on Monday.

The naming of the companies - long-forecast - will let employees of those companies know whether or not their employer has accessed the subsidy.

It will be followed in the next two weeks by the naming of sole traders and the self-employed in a publicly available register.

Employees must be paid at least the full subsidy amount ($585 a week for a fulltime worker) - or their total pay if it is less than that.

Businesses are asked to top up pay to 80 per cent of normal salary if they are able.

The mammoth wage subsidy has seen $4.8b paid out in the last two weeks - slightly more than is usually paid out in unemployment and sole-parent benefits in an entire year.

According to Finance Minister Grant Robertson it had helped 800,000 Kiwis, including 120,000 sole traders or self-employed people.

"The wage subsidy is keeping employers and employees connected to one another during the lockdown, so they are in the best position to reopen and kick-start the economy on the other side," Robertson said.

"To put a human face on that, the owner of two shipyards in Whangarei wrote to me yesterday to say that they've received the wage subsidy—close to $300,000, in their case— and that means that they can keep their full workforce on 80 percent salaries until they start again, and they have a plan for the future about how to scale back up quickly from zero to normal income within four to six weeks of the lockdown."

The declaration form for the wage subsidy made clear that the applicant would eventually be publicly released, reading: "you consent to the Ministry of Social Development publishing information about your business and the level and duration of any subsidy provided to you (excluding any personal information about the employees named in your application) on a publicly accessible register."

Robertson when introducing the scheme a public register was key to make the scheme transparent.

The subsidy scheme has been greatly changed since first introduced, when it was aimed narrowly at smaller businesses with a $150,000 cap per business.

The scheme pays out for 12 weeks of pay in an one-off payment.

Robertson said on Thursday the Government had pledged roughly $22b of spending to combat Covid-19's economic impacts.

It has the ability to spend up to $52b thanks to an Imprest Supply Bill passed hurriedly before Parliament was adjourned.