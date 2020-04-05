Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says she wants country out of lockdown as soon as possible - but we're still not at halftime

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has made a "good start" of lockdown with 3000 less coronavirus cases than one model expected at this point - but it is still too early to know if four weeks will be enough.

Ardern has also hit back at criticisms the lockdown was too harsh on the economy - saying a good health outcome from the crisis was crucial to a good economic one.

As the number of confirmed and probable cases crossed over 1000 on Sunday afternoon Ardern said modelling she had seen early on in the crisis showed the number could have been four times higher at this point, had serious measures not been taken.

"On the eve of our lockdown, modelling projected we had the potential to face as many as 4000 cases this weekend. We're instead at just over a thousand. Those 3000 fewer cases shows the difference that cumulative action can make: 3000 fewer people sick with Covid-19; 3000 fewer people passing the virus on to others and then to others and then to others," Ardern said.

"We need to get to halftime and perhaps a bit beyond that to see the full gains of the lockdown. But we have made a good start, and the decisions that we've made to date have made a difference."

Ardern said "intensive planning" was being done for whenever New Zealand moved out of lockdown, but the exact exit criteria was still being worked on.

When it was worked out she expected to publish it so businesses and Kiwis would know whether or not the country was likely to extend its four-week lockdown or end it.

"I do expect to be quite transparent around that, because people need to know what it is we're looking for, and as we have been transparent with the alert levels as they stand," Ardern said.

Key indicators would be case numbers and rates of community transmission, Ardern said, but officials were working on a more complicated criteria, and enough testing across the the country would be needed so that the Government was sure things were safe.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the current positivity rate for tests - about 1 per cent - were very encouraging. New Zealand was still gaining about the same amount of cases every day despite massively increasing the amount of tests.

"I think the key things we'll be looking for are the number of new cases, and especially as that testing has ramped up. We've seen the positivity rate drop at the same time; we haven't been finding more cases. So if you think, yesterday, we had around 50 new cases with around 3,000 tests done, you know, that's a positivity rate of just over 1 percent, whereas when our test numbers were lower, it was around 3 percent, which is the level, say, of a South Korea."

Bloomfield said a "surveillance plan" of more aggressive testing was being ramped up.

Ardern did not give a clear timeframe for when Kiwis would know exactly whether the lockdown would be extended or not, but said the signs would be relatively clear.

"If you see, for instance, an exponential growth in cases, then, obviously, that will send a signal to New Zealanders. We haven't seen that. But there are other signs that we need to look for to make sure that we have wrested control back of Covid-19."

She said evidence from Google and the low number of arrests seemed to suggest the lockdown was going well, but there were still some she would "charitably describe as idiots" breaking the rules.

Ardern also used the press conference to hit back at any criticism of the lockdown as ruinous economically.

She said the best way to save the economy was to fight the virus as hard as possible.

"A strategy that sacrifices people in favour of, supposedly, a better economic outcome is a false dichotomy and has been shown to produce the worst of both worlds: loss of life and prolonged economic pain," Ardern said.

National on Sunday called for more businesses to be allowed to open up if they could prove they could operate safely.

"Our economy has already faced unprecedented devastation since the Government closed it down, we should be doing all we can help revive it and protect businesses and jobs," economic development spokesman Todd McClay said.

"To date the decision making has been too arbitrary and there are too many inconsistencies. For instance, allowing dairies to open but not local butchers or greengrocers, agriculture to continue but not forestry, cigarettes to be manufactured but community newspapers cannot be printed."

"If a business proves it can operate safely, provide contactless selling and ensure physical distancing then they should be able to operate."