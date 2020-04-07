Health Minister David Clark stripped of other portfolios after taking beach trip, amid lockdown

Health Minister David Clark has narrowly avoided sacking after he admitted taking a 20km trip to a beach, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Clark, in a statement issued early on Tuesday morning, said he had informed the prime minister and offered his resignation.

He said on the first weekend of the lockdown he travelled about 20km from his home to Doctor's Point Beach for a walk with his family — a breach of the lockdown rules.

SUPPLIED A photograph taken of Health Minister David Clark's van at the carpark of a Dunedin mountain bike park, on Thursday April 2, a week into a full scale lockdown of New Zealand.

"At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices I've let the team down. I've been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Health Minister David Clark apologises to the prime minister for lockdown mountain bike ride

* Health minister's apology over non-essential drive is enough, minister Grant Robertson says

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says essential workers vulnerable to the virus will receive leave payments

Clark told the prime minister of his movements during lockdown on Monday evening, as he prepared for parliament's epidemic response committee that meets on Tuesday.

Ross Giblin Minister of Health David Clark has been stripped of some of his portfolios.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in a statement issued the same time as Clark's, said in normal circumstances she would "sack" Clark for the indiscretion.

"But right now, my priority is our collective fight against COVID-19. We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response. For that reason, and that reason alone, Dr Clark will maintain his role.

"But he does need to pay a price. He broke the rules.

"While he maintains his Health portfolio, I am stripping him of his role as Associate Finance Minister and demoting him to the bottom of our Cabinet rankings."