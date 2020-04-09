Covid-19: Government extends expired WoFs, regos, and licenses by six months

People looking to travel to baches or holiday homes over Easter should stay at home, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warns.

The Government is extending expired or expiring licenses and Warrants of Fitness to enable essential travel.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said all driver licences, WoFs, CoFs, and some vehicle certifications, that expired on or after January 1, 2020 would now be valid for up to six months from April 10, 2020.

Other changes included extending license endorsements that expired on or after March 1, 2020 and a suspension of the requirement to display a current vehicle licence (rego) if it expired on or after January 1, 2020.

The move was not made for non-essential trips or Easter getaways and Kiwis were urged to still stay home and save lives.

"People shouldn't have to worry about getting fined for having an expired document if driving to use essential services or as an essential worker during the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown," Twyford said.

Any licence suspensions and disqualifications would continue to apply.

The extension would give people and businesses plenty of time after the lockdown to renew their documents without putting extra pressure on them when they are already likely to be stressed, he said.

It would also give certainty to the public that they won't be issued infringement notices for using their vehicles appropriately, he said.

"It'll still be up to drivers to keep their vehicles safe and I urge owners to follow the NZ Transport Agency's advice and regularly self-check their vehicle."

The Government was allowing for essential repairs, like sorting out punctured tyres or damaged windscreens.

Previously only essential service workers' vehicles could access repairs and certification services.

Other people are only able to get critical repairs done for the purpose of accessing essential services.

"If anything looks out of order, please go get it fixed as soon as you can," Twyford said.