Coronavirus: Quarantine is the vital next step for NZ

EDITORIAL: A week ago, University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said that his peers overseas were looking at New Zealand's lockdown and cheering us on. Unlike most of them, we are engaged in a strategy to eliminate Covid-19 rather than merely suppress or mitigate it.

Two weeks into the lockdown, with only one death and a declining rate of new cases, we can confidently say it is working, although continued success depends on the same level of vigilance and commitment that we saw in the first fortnight. It is not time to relax the social distancing rules.

Liu Chen/RNZ New arrivals now face two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

We can also see how an alternative strategy might have unfolded. New Zealand might have been Sweden or, worse, Spain or Italy.

Sweden famously took a more relaxed line on Covid-19 than its European neighbours and may be realising at last that it has made a serious mistake. By Thursday, Sweden had seen more than 8000 cases and nearly 700 deaths. Their population is around twice ours.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Government announces mandatory border quarantine for all returning Kiwis

* Prime Minister says mandatory quarantine on cards as pressure mounts to tighten border

* Tougher border quarantine to stop Covid-19 entering NZ to be announced imminently

* Man for this moment - epidemiologist Michael Baker

Spain and Italy, as we know, have been seriously overwhelmed.

We have been lucky but luck is only part of it. Geographical isolation scarcely protects anyone anymore. Instead, we have benefited from good management. The Government has been both decisive in its planning and clear in its communications. The public has been effectively prepared for social impositions that would be draconian at any time other than during a war.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cited scientific modelling several times over the past week that has suggested that without the level 4 lockdown, we would have seen 4000 cases of Covid-19 by this weekend, rather than a little over 1000. That corresponds more closely to Sweden's numbers. With every infected person passing Covid-19 to between two and three others, it is easy to see how dramatically the numbers can climb.

Even as new cases are declining, it still makes sense to tighten border controls and enforce a mandatory two-week quarantine, as Ardern announced on Thursday. She explained that "even one person slipping through the cracks and bringing the virus in can see an explosion in cases as we have observed with some of our bigger clusters".

The new quarantine system has the Government taking over up to 18 hotels, which are used as isolation centres.

Thursday's announcement was no great surprise. The new restrictions had been signalled all week by Ardern, starting with Monday's press conference with director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Epidemiologist David Skegg made the case for a quarantine much earlier. But success has many fathers and Opposition leader Simon Bridges also claims that a National Party online petition was influential.

There is a persuasive argument that quarantine would have been difficult earlier in the lockdown, as nearly 40,000 New Zealanders have come home since March 20, when arrivals were expected to self-isolate.

As with the moves between alert levels, news of the quarantines was staggered so as not to frighten anyone. On Tuesday, Ardern warned New Zealanders that "more will be expected from them" at our borders. The signs were clear.

Quarantines are just one of three new pillars to eliminate Covid-19. The other two are increased testing and contact tracing. There is talk of a phone app similar to one developed in Singapore that could monitor interactions.

Rather than easing off after a successful fortnight, the Government has opted instead to do more in the hope of eliminating Covid-19 from the country. The decisions are well-informed and will be followed by a population that wants to see the same result. But the public buy-in would not have happened without clear, empathetic messaging that reflects a scientific and even political consensus.