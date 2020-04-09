Green Party initial election list puts newcomer Teanau Tuiono ahead of several sitting MPs

In an initial list Green Party hopeful Teanau Tuiono is ranked ahead of several sitting MPs.

An initial list for the Green Party puts activist Teanau Tuiono ahead of several sitting MPs in the party.

The Green Party list will dictate which of their MPs enter Parliament after the next election, should they win over five per cent of the vote.

The ranking of the list is voted on by members in two different stages - first by delegates at a conference for an initial list and then by all 7000 or so Green Party members closer to the election.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw are ranked at one and two.

The initial list, seen by Stuff, puts co-leader Marama Davidson at number one, followed by co-leader and climate change minister James Shaw at number 2, switching their rankings from the last election.

Justice under-secretary Jan Logie follows at number three, ahead of the party's other ministers Eugenie Sage and Julie Anne Genter, who are placed at four and six respectively.

Ahead of Genter and sitting MPs Chlöe Swarbrick and Golriz Ghahraman is Tuiono at five.

This list could change dramatically ahead of the election thanks to the nationwide voting of members. Swarbrick moved up several spots between lists at the last election, ensuring her entry to Parliament.

Tuiono is a veteran activist and education consultant who has worked at the United Nations and Massey University. He mounted an unsuccessful mayoral campaign in Palmerston North in 2019, finishing a distance second to incumbent Grant Smith.

Tuiono was also in the 2017 list but at the unwinnable spot of 16.

The minimum number of seats the party could win while still being in Parliament is six - barring the unlikely possibility it wins an electorate seat. At the last election it won eight.

If it won eight again all current MPs would be returned as well as Tuiono, bar Gareth Hughes who is not standing again.

Following Swarbrick and Ghahraman, who are placed at seven and eight, is Tīwhanawhana Trust chair Elizabeth Kerekere and Auckland Action Against Poverty activist Ricardo Menéndez March.

School climate strikers Lourdes Vano and Luke Wijohn feature on the list, but at likely unwinnable positions of 12 and 19.

The Green Party would have to win roughly 10 per cent of the party to get 12 MPs into Parliament, a number they have not polled very close to since Jacinda Ardern became leader of the Labour Party and pulled a lot votes away from the Green Party.

A party spokesperson said the list would now go to a nationwide vote.

"We can confirm the Green Party has announced our interim list that was decided by delegates who attended the Party's conference in February. Using the most democratic list selection process in the country, the list will now go to members for a nationwide vote."

"We are proud to put forward an interim list led by our current MP's, combined with new faces that truly reflect the diversity of 21st century Aotearoa," the spokesperson said.

"We look forward to announcing our full list, after our members vote, when our democratic processes have been completed and the lockdown is lifted."

The final list ranking is expected in early June.