Electoral boundary changes create a new look Southland and Invercargill seats

The shaded area is now part of the Southland electorate.

The Southland electorate has a remarkable new look which now includes Alexandra and Clyde.

Changes made by The Electorate Representation Commission means the former Clutha-Southland electorate is now just called Southland.

The Invercargill electorate spreads west to include Nightcaps, Ohai, Otautau and Tuatapere.

A proposal to add Winton and The Catlins to the Invercargill electorate to meet the population quota was nixed.

Balclutha and Kaka Point are now in the Tairei electorate, formerly Dunedin South.

Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie said the addition of Ohai and its coal mine was one of the biggest changes to the profile of Invercargill.

"The electorate is now taking in a relatively large coal mining operation, which is a major employer. Given the competing issues of climate change, energy costs and now even more so with Covid-19, employment, employers such as the mine are going to require fierce but balanced advocacy."

Invercargill National MP Sarah Dowie says the seat absorbing a coal mine is interesting.

The Invercargill electorate had always included a diverse make up, comprised of not just the city itself.

The former westerly boundary of the Invercargill boundary was at Orepuki, so extending to Tuatapere "just up the road" was not a big difference, Dowie said.

The additional area, shaded, which the Invercargill electorate covers.

Southland District councillor and Tuatapere resident George Harpur said there would be more rural voters in what was an urban seat.

"What difference that makes on election day remains to be seen," Harpur said.

National's current conservation spokesperson, Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean, is losing Alexandra, Clyde, Millers Flat and Roxburgh to Southland.

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says towns she used to represent share similarities with Southland.

She said she regretfully accepted the commission's decision, after representing those communities for 15 years.

She felt Alexandra and Clyde fitted the profile of Southland.

Electorate boundaries for the 2020 and 2023 general elections. Invercargill has expanded west and Southland picked up a few towns along it's northern edge.

"There are very strong links between Southland, Invercargill and Central Otago," Dean said.

A community who felt less of a link to Invercargill were people in Winton.

Many people submitted against including Winton moving into the Invercargill electorate.

Southland District councillor and Winton resident Darren Frazer said the decision was positive for the town.

A commission report says objections raised on community of interest grounds mean The Catlins and Winton stay in Southland.

"You make submissions and submissions change decisions," Frazer said.

SDC councillor Darren Frazer says Winton staying in the Southland electorate is a positive.

Winton sat well within the rural sector, which was the central point of much of the public sentiment, he said.

The inclusion of Alexandra, Clyde, Miller Flat and Roxburgh was part of living in a sparsely populated area.

"You've got to rebalance the numbers," Frazer said.

When Central Otago District Council mayor Tim Cadogan first saw the proposed changes, he thought they were ridiculous.

After crunching the numbers, he realised there was no other way to go.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan says there was no way around the imposed boundary changes.

He will push for an Inland Otago seat next time and says the commission indicated it was a possibility.

In the meantime, he doesn't see a huge distinction between Alexandra, Clyde, Miller Flat, Roxburgh and Southland.

"We're all southerners," Cadogan said.

The average electorate takes in around 66,000 voters.

The final boundary changes are the result of a process, which began with the March 2018 census.

The new boundaries will stand for the next two general elections and seven per cent of Kiwis are now in a new seat.

One new electorate was created in South Auckland called Takanini.