Coronavirus: Simon Bridges receives huge backlash to Facebook post criticising lockdown extension

Simon Bridges said thousands of people contact him with concerns over the Government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

National leader Simon Bridges has defended himself after receiving an avalanche of negativity on a Facebook post criticising the Government's Covid-19 response.

Bridges posted on Facebook on Monday night following the Government's decision to extend the level 4 lockdown by five days, saying it should have been ready to move out of lockdown sooner.

"The public has done a great job of self-isolating and social distancing. The entire country has made huge sacrifices to ensure the four week lockdown was effective," Bridges said.

"Unfortunately the Government hasn't done enough and isn't ready by its own standards and rhetoric."

The post received over 24,000 comments, far more than the hundreds Bridges' posts typically receive.

The tone of the comments seen by Stuff was overwhelmingly but not uniformly negative, with many people who described themselves as National voters saying they disagreed.

One comment with close to 6000 likes from Monique Wilson said "I did not Vote Labour but what I am proud of is the way Jacinda [Ardern] has lead us through this unprecedented time. Thank goodness Simon your not leading us through this because I'd put my hand on my heart and believe we would be in a worse situation."

Another with close to 2000 likes from Debbie Kelliher said "Simon, I'm a national supporter but don't support what you've just said at all."

Over 7500 people gave an "angry" reaction to the post while 5700 did a "laughing" reaction - compared to 2800 likes.

Some comments were supportive, with Darren Mills writing he agreed with Bridges as "Not enough time spent on the economic side of this."

Bridges defended himself when asked by media about the post today, saying the negativity was balanced out by the many supportive messages he received.

"There will be a bunch of different views, I know there are views online," Bridges said.

GETTY IMAGES

"They are more than matched by the 50,000 people who contacted us about our quarantine petition and wanted to support that."

"The many thousands of people who contact me, hundreds a day in fact, mums and dads, small businesses - who want National to ask the questions and stand up for them."

"People are entitled to their views."

Bridges said some of the messages from small business owners brought him to tears as these businessowners felt like "sacrificial lambs."

It's understood this post and the negative reaction to it did not go unnoticed within the National caucus.

Bridges generally has far less reach on social media than his opponent Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, although incumbent leaders generally outperform opposition politicians.

Ardern has over one million Facebook likes compared to just under 50,000 for Bridges. She has close to one million Instagram followers while Bridges has just over 7000.