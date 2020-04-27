Nelson-Tasman region asks for $155.4m from Government for 14 priority projects

The Nelson-Tasman region has submitted 14 priority projects to a Government-established industry group, requesting $155.4 million including $30.8m for the Rocks Rd shared pathway project.

Set up to find "shovel-ready" infrastructure projects to stimulate the economy and reduce the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group is headed by Crown Infrastructure Partners chairman Mark Binns. He will present the Government with suitable private and public sector projects that are shovel ready or likely to be within six months.

In the Nelson-Tasman region, the projects were identified and submitted via Project Kōkiri, a collaboration between Nelson City Council, Tasman District Council, Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce and the Nelson Regional Development Agency.

NRDA chairwoman Meg Matthews said there were advantages to taking a regional approach.

"In presenting a regional bid that aligns our competitive advantage and supports economic drivers, we are better positioned to leverage this, and any future central Government investments, as we move through response into recovery mode," Matthews said.

Collectively, the projects represented direct employment of 2434 people. Some had no associated request for money including the planned rollout of 4G mobile and wireless broadband coverage to rural areas along with the proposed redevelopment of Port Tarakohe in Golden Bay. The Project Kōkiri participants wanted those projects accelerated or given a higher priority.

The Covid-19 lockdown was forcing greater use of technology at home, which "is teaching us we definitely have bad patches of connectivity in our region", Matthews said.

Of the projects from the local government sector, $32.6m for the Waimea dam was the largest funding request.

The Rocks Rd shared pathway project, for which $30.8m was requested, is predicted to roughly double the number of walkers and cyclists using the popular stretch of State Highway 6 each day. Rocks Rd carries about 22,350 vehicles a day and also comprises 2km of the 7.2km coastal cycle route. It has narrow on-road cycle lanes and a variable footpath on the seaward side.

In Tasman District, $17.6m was requested for a bundle of infrastructure projects at Motueka West, Richmond and Richmond South. The projects have four key aspects: water treatment and reticulation, wastewater reticulation, stormwater upgrades and greenfield development infrastructure.

Another $12.5m was requested for a regional wastewater bundle that includes two projects: the construction of a new sewer pump station, rising main and trunk main alterations to replace two old and poorly located sewer pump stations on Parkers Rd in Nelson and the rehabilitation of about 2.4km of wastewater pipelines and the installation of about 3km of new pipe work.

The upgrade includes improvements to wastewater control system communications, the installation of larger emergency power generation for the Nelson Regional Sewerage Business Unit and the Bell Island wastewater treatment facilities, and the installation of overflow screening and monitoring systems for the Nelson regional pump stations.

A $12.6m request has been made for a regional active transport package of projects that includes shared paths, pedestrian bridges, upgraded footpaths and amenity planting.

Another $7m was requested for Nelson safety and network improvements that include improving safety for children as they walk or cycle to school and increasing the network efficiency to decrease congestion at poorly functioning intersections. Both the active transport package and Nelson safety and network improvement projects aim to make "alternatives to private motor vehicle transport more attractive".

Another $2m was requested to support the provision of more affordable housing in Nelson.

The Nelson City and Tasman District councils each have a 50 per cent share in Port Nelson and Nelson Airport. Funding requests were made for both assets. For the port, $15.5m was requested for ground improvements to "expedite Port Nelson's 20-year resilience strategy". A $12.8m request for the airport was for some "important and essential improvements and critical infrastructure projects" that need to be fast-tracked.

Matthews said other projects important to the region such as the proposed redevelopment of Nelson Hospital did not fit the criteria, which was strict.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said the chosen projects would not just provide a "much-needed stimulus to our economy right now but provide benefits for future generations of people living in Te Tauihu".