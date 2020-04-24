Coronavirus: Simon Bridges not keen on helicopter cash, wants lockdown to end sooner

National leader Simon Bridges faced plenty of backlash for his reaction to the Government's decision to extend the lockdown.

National leader Simon Bridges is "deeply sceptical" of broad-brush cash payments to help stimulate the economy from the coronavirus crash, saying the money would likely end up with with the Australian banks.

On a Zoom conference call with the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce on Friday morning Bridges was asked about the idea of so-called "helicopter money" - one-off cash payments made by the Government to encourage spending.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson told the NZ Herald the idea was "part of a potential package" earlier this week, while noting potential downsides.

Bridges said he was "deeply sceptical" as he suspected people would use the cash to pay off their mortgage, not stimulate the economy.

"I am deeply sceptical of running in with cash for everyone," Bridges said.

"Mum and dad probably won't use that cash for a fancy holiday in Queenstown. They are going to pay off their mortgage and help the Aussie banks."

Bridges was also not keen on an idea put forward in a question and answer session to cut the pay of state servants as their bosses had, saying this would not help stimulate the economy.

The National leader repeated his belief that the lockdown was "going on too long" and he wanted to get New Zealanders working again.

"We've flattened the curve, let's not flatten the economy," Bridges said.

"This is going on too long. I want to get New Zealand working again safely, and sooner rather than later."

Bridges again pointed to the Australian experience, saying it was clear a looser lockdown was still providing good health outcomes there.

"They have had remarkably similar health outcomes to date. They've also managed to have a freer economy where people have been able to get on with their jobs and work," Bridges said.

"I want to get New Zealand working again."

He predicted "tens of thousands" of Kiwi businesses would "go to the wall".

"Every week we wait is tens of thousands of more people on the dole queue."

Bridges said he was worried the "medicine was worse than the disease".

Asked in the question and answer session what his prescription would be instead, he said he "wouldn't have prescribed anything different".

"I'm all for doing the stuff that matters," Bridges said - referring to quarantining the borders and the early stags of the lockdown."

In general he proposed an economic response led by the private sector, not by Government, saying neither he or Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern knew the way out of the crash.

Bridges faced heavy criticism online when making a similar case on Monday, leading to media speculation over his leadership.

The Government has maintained that a slightly longer lockdown is better for the economy as it lowers the risk of bouncing back into full lockdown.