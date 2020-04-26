Coronavirus: Australian government wants travel restrictions with NZ to ease in second half of 2020

The Kiwi NRL club hope to depart on Sunday to set up their isolated training camp but have yet to receive permission.

The Australian government is reportedly hoping to strike a deal with New Zealand to ease travel restrictions in the second half of the year.

But our Government would not confirm the timeline, insisting nothing has changed and discussions are ongoing.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said on Sunday that his government hoped to relax travel conditions between Australia and New Zealand in the "short to medium term" to revive the flow of tourists and business travellers, The Australian Financial Review reports.

JAMES MORGAN/GETTY Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have been discussing the opening of the trans-Tasman border.

But a spokeswoman for the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Stuff New Zealand's current border restrictions and quarantine arrangements were the most important protections to stop the virus re-entering the country and taking off again.

"They will only be lifted when it's safe to do so. Discussions between New Zealand and Australia on trans-Tasman travel restrictions continue," she said.

Dutton also told Sky News on Sunday that New Zealand "would be the natural partner where you might start to see some steps towards making sure people can travel safely".

"You could look at an arrangement with New Zealand given they're at a comparable stage as we are at fighting against this virus," Dutton said.

That echoes comments made on Thursday by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said he was discussing the opening of the trans-Tasman border with Ardern.

Morrison said he had discussed the possibility of easing stringent travel restrictions across the Tasman, as both countries were on "similar trajectories" in their response to Covid-19.

He said New Zealand had put in place far greater restrictions to combat the virus, a reference to the four-week lockdown, and Australia's response had been "the same, if not better".

"Now if there is any country in the world with whom we can reconnect with first, undoubtedly that's New Zealand," he said.

The Australian government is exploring what technology and medical strategies could assist the resumption of trans-Tasman travel, such as temperature tests and tracing apps.

Australia and New Zealand have been among the most successful countries in the world to suppress the Covid-19 virus.

A spokesman for Ardern had previously confirmed that a conversation had happened, with the pair discussing the future of the trans-Tasman border, "but no plans have been confirmed".

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said this week some businesses could be saved if the country created a trans-Tasman bubble - and he was open to starting on a state-by-state basis.

Australia is New Zealand's largest international visitor market, accounting for almost half of all international visitor arrivals, according to Tourism New Zealand.

Before the virus closed down air travel, Air New Zealand had over 40 trans-Tasman daily flights.

New Zealand could disproportionately benefit economically from a reopening of the borders because Australia's population of 25 million is five times as large as ours, the Australian Financial Review reported.