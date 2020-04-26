Coronavirus: Greens propose $1b nature-based economic recovery package

Finance Minister Grant Robertson maintains the wage subsidy is keeping many in work.

The Green Party wants the country's Covid-19 recovery plan to focus on nature, including out-of-work tourist guides picking up shovels to plant trees.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Greens proposed a $1 billion economic stimulus package that put people, climate, and nature first, with significant investment in nature-based jobs.

The Green Party is calling for an economic stimulus package to put nature first with a $1b investment in nature-based jobs to restore and look after natural landscapes, native bush, birds, waterways and coast.

It follows last week's announcement by the Greens that it wants to spend $9 billion on a high-spec intercity commuter rail network to connect New Zealand's most productive regions.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The package would see more native planting. Work opportunities would be well suited to those who have worked outdoors such as tourist guides currently out of work, Eugenie Sage said.

The party wants to upgrade train tracks connecting Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with nearby regional towns, creating a network of regional hubs.

The proposed nature recovery package would see $1b invested in nature-based jobs over three years, which it estimated would create more than 7000 jobs and see the establishment of training hubs and native plant nurseries.

It stateed a lot of the work would be outdoors, where physical distancing would be easier, so more people could stay employed with the appropriate safety gear and guidelines.

GETTY IMAGES Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Government has positioned the economy for recovery, and all suggestions were welcome.

It suggested making the funding available to support iwi, councils, NGOs and businesses that want to undertake shovel ready nature restoration or predator free projects but would base the level of funds on the impact from Covid-19 on a region.

The party proposed making $100m available through a 50 per cent wage subsidy per employee for those entities with schemes that met the criteria.

The idea was to boost fencing, pest control, planting and weed control businesses and the party also suggested Predator Free 2050 could be expanded to more regions and rapidly scaled up in others.

This week Finance Minister Grant Robertson said he was not ruling out giving money to New Zealanders to help boost the economy.

This week Finance Minister Grant Robertson said he was not ruling out giving money to New Zealanders to help boost the economy.

In response to the Greens proposal, he said: "As we position the economy for recovery, the Government is looking to build on our record of investment to support jobs and the environment, and we welcome all suggestions for how we do this."

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said the package would employ thousands of people across New Zealand to restore and look after the natural landscapes, native bush, birds, waterways and coast.

Abigail Dougherty Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said investing in nature would ensure generations of healthy streams and rivers, native birds and wildlife were thriving, and wetlands and bush were regenerated.

Green Party environment spokeswoman Eugenie Sage said investing in nature-based jobs could see meaningful jobs created more quickly than spending big infrastructure like new motorways.

The investment could increase efforts to turn around water pollution, create thriving native forests and wetlands and suck carbon out of the atmosphere, she said.

"Nature based jobs can be started relatively quickly and make use of skilled people who have lost jobs in regions such as Queenstown."

The work opportunities would be well suited to out-of-work tourist guides and those with project management skills, she said.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Green Party environment spokeswoman Eugenie Sage said the package drew on ideas proposed by councils, iwi and environmental organisations during the last few weeks.,

"Most of the funding will go directly to employing people – the tools needed for wetland restoration such as spades and seedlings are far cheaper than big excavators and asphalt."

The package drew on ideas proposed by councils, iwi and environmental organisations during the last few weeks.

The Green Party wanted to kick start the economic recovery with jobs that have nature a much needed helping hand, she said.



In an article for Stuff, National Party finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith said he believed the core engine of growth would always be private sector investment:

"Men, women and their businesses taking on new ventures, rebuilding their businesses, expanding, hiring people – taking mad risks. No committee would have thought Kiwis should get into rockets, or into online accounting systems."