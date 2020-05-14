Budget 2020: Ardern calls Bridges' 'slush fund' attack 'cynical'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has hit back at Simon Bridges over his criticism of the Budget, calling his attack cynical, political and dismissive.

On Thursday, Opposition leader Bridges compared $20 billion of unallocated funding in the Government's $50 billion plan to a "slush fund".

"It does have the feel of a slush fund. That is enormous money. It will all have to be paid back by hardworking Kiwis," he said.

Asked about the comments, Ardern was critical.

Dominion-Post Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in The House delivering her speech, Budget 2020.

READ MORE:

* Tourism says many jobs will go despite $400m Budget rescue package

* Budget 2020: Lifeline for small businesses tempered by fears for future

* Budget 2020: Government throws $3.2b lifeline in Budget to 'worst hit' firms

* 'Huge disappointment' as Budget lacks hospitality package

* Coronavirus: Tourism, hospitality, and retail to quit thousands of staff without more Government support



"This is a fund for jobs and I'd have to say it's fairly cynical and does a disservice to New Zealand - at a time that they know our rebuild phase and our rebuild plan will be critical to their livelihoods - to be so political and dismissive," she said.

Included in the Budget were packages for the tourism and education sectors, housing upgrades, and an extension of the current Wage Subsidy Scheme, Ardern said.

"We know this is not the time for business as usual, it’s the time for a relentless focus on jobs, on training, on education, and the role they all can play to support our environment, and our people," she said in Parliament.

Monique Ford/Stuff Cafes and restaurants have been able to reopen in Alert Level 2, but the Budget's extension of the wage subsidy will help those still struggling.

One of the biggest talking points to emerge from Thursday's announcement was the extension of the wage subsidy.

Ardern noted the scheme would continue to "play a role in saving jobs".

Based on the Budget's forecasts, an estimated 140,000 jobs would be saved over the next two years, and another 370,000 new ones would begin over the next four years.

"The Budget sets out a clear plan to generate new green jobs, rural jobs, jobs rebuilding crumbling infrastructure and new training opportunities for those who need it," Ardern said.

The extension of the scheme featured more narrow criteria to aid businesses, notably those in the hospitality and tourism industries, struggling even as restrictions eased in alert level 2.

Most businesses in those spaces reopened on Thursday - with the exception of bars, which would remain closed until May 21 - but at a limited capacity.

Physical distancing and public health requirements meant restaurants, for example, could only operate at a fraction of its full capacity.

"There will be those in tourism, there will be those potentially in hospitality that may take some time to fully recover. This criteria means that we are able to target those businesses," Ardern said.

Ardern had made pre-Budget promise the focus would be on jobs.

"It serves no one if in the meantime, while businesses are opening back up, to lay off staff unnecessarily," she told Parliament on Thursday.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty-Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Greens leader James Shaw and Finance Minister Grant Robertson walk to the house during Budget 2020 delivery day at Parliament.

Ardern said a separate $400m tourism rescue package, also announced on Thursday, sought to prevent loss of significant tourism infrastructure that might go without much demand for some time.

"It is not beginning and ending today, it will continue as we see the ongoing needs of business, and the ongoing needs of New Zealand," Ardern said.

"We know business craves certainty in order to plan how it will operate. And while there is much we cannot predict in these uncertain times, what I can promise is that we know this is not the end of what we need to do."

More announcements were on the horizon for the likes of arts, sports and large events, she said.