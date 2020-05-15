Budget 2020 winners and losers

The coronavirus crisis will leave the country in deficit and debt for the next decade.

ANALYSIS: Every Budget has winners and losers, even one with $50 billion being spent.

Finance Ministers face an avalanche of spending requests and have to choose which to exalt and which to leave on the scrap heap, or give a small token amount to.

Here are the winners and losers of Budget 2020.

Winners

Workers

Everyone is a bit of a loser when it comes to Covid-19, but for workers the Government has stepped into the breach, unleashing billions of dollars in spending to keep unemployment low — or lower than it would otherwise be. It’s already paid out $10b in wage subsidies and a targeted extension was approved in the Budget, costing another $3.2b. Unemployment may shoot up to 9.6 per cent, equating to 263,000 people unemployed — a disaster in regular times — but considering unemployment is already well into double digits in the United States (and climbing), it's relatively good news here.

The film industry

The film industry continues to enjoy the Government’s favour, receiving $140 million next year for the screen production grant, mainly lavished on cultural gems like Aquaman and The Meg. The subsidies get three times as much money as the annual budget for RNZ.

Education

The Government went into the Budget having already announced a boost for early childhood education teachers.

It sees being able to retrain as a key part of getting through the current crisis, which includes a $1.6b trades and apprenticeships package. The package funds more tertiary enrolments and funding to make vocational training courses free for everyone, rather than just school leavers.

Health

In the midst of a public health crisis, health was always going to be a winner on Budget day. Beleaguered DHBs got $3.9b, a staggering increase. They’ve also been given funding to deal with the backlog of surgeries created by the lockdown.

Transport

Transport doesn’t usually receive big spends in the Budget. Most of the country’s transport spending comes from fuel taxes, which are spent by NZTA. The sector is already basking in the billions of dollars of roads announced in the 'NZ Upgrade' package from January, but rail receives a $1.2b boost, including $421m for new wagons and locomotives and $400m to replace the ailing Interislander ferries.

Public Housing

A pledge to build 8000 state houses means the Government is doubling its ambition in this area, and banking on doing so at a level reminiscent of the post-war building boom. Housing Minister Megan Woods is now hoping the Government’s building divisions accelerate what has been modest progress so far -- including the building of 1117 homes so far this financial year.

The 6000 public houses and 2000 transitional houses announced on Thursday has been celebrated by the social sector, including the Government’s Welfare Expert Advisory Group. But the criticism from others is as follows: there are more than 15,000 households on the waiting list for a state home right now, and 12,400 state homes (excluding the transitional homes) in the five-year pipeline — the Government has a long way to go.

Māori

A threat from senior Māori leaders to take the Government to the Waitangi Tribunal over a lack of financial commitment to Whānau Ora may feel like a distant memory after this Budget. The total in spending for Māori was pitched as $900m, with $136m for Whānau Ora. The rest of the money is divided up through arts, justice, tourism, housing and education programmes. Employment Minister Willie Jackson said the Budget should lay to rest claims Labour wasn’t providing targeted investment for Māori.

Corrections

The Government set a goal of reducing the prison population by 30 per cent over 15 years and has continued to pump funding into that target. “Cost pressures” such as an increased use of electronic monitoring and rent increases for community sites will see an extra $17m boost. Corrections will get $110.4m to “to address operational cost and inflationary pressures” and train staff. About $75m will fund infrastructure resilience.

Kathryn George and Aaron Wood/Stuff New Zealand's Government once again faces several years of deficit. What does that actually mean?

Losers

Debt

Saving the economy doesn’t come cheap. For the Government, it will come at the cost of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of borrowing.

Net debt sat at roughly $60b at the beginning of the crisis. It will rise to $200b by the end.

It’s not the end of the world. As tax receipts dry up and stimulatory spending is pumped out, debt naturally increases. And our debt will still be relatively low. Even at the worst point in the crisis, New Zealand’s net debt-to-GDP ratio will be a little over 50 per cent, far below that of most countries going into the crisis.

Hospitality and Tourism (somewhat)

The Hospitality Association has decried the Budget, saying it lacked meaningful support beyond the extension of the wage subsidy. Thousands of jobs are expected to be lost.

The picture is somewhat less bleak for tourism, which benefits from not only the wage subsidy but a $400m funding package for the sector’s recovery. There was little detail on how the money would help tourism operators, though Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis said it would help protect businesses of “national significance” like whale watching outfits in Kaikōura.

Beneficiaries

Free school lunches for 200,000 children amounts to work at the margins, the Government's critics on the left say.

While the Government on Thursday pointed to the $25 weekly boost to benefits announced in March, critics are saying an already strained safety net won’t be adequate as thousands of New Zealanders lose jobs.

The Children’s Commissioner says the Government needs to spend the $20b kept in the back pocket to ward off a rise in child poverty, and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni didn’t rule out further boosts to benefits.

There are some big ticket items in welfare spending, including $833 million for the disability support sector, and a smattering of spending for the likes of rural communities hit hard by twin crises: drought and Covid-19.

Media

As ministers spoke to the detail of the Budget on Thursday afternoon, the crisis facing commercial media companies took another twist. NZME, owner of the New Zealand Herald, declared it was seeking a High Court injunction over merger negotiations with Stuff, publisher of this website, which have reportedly soured. But despite the Government indicating it may further rescue a cash-strapped media industry from peril, there was no mention of doing so in Thursday’s Budget.

“Further sector packages, including for the media sector are being developed over the coming months,” Robertson said in the House.

Climate change

While $1.1b was earmarked for so-called “Green jobs” and boosts to rail and home insulation, climate change was not a big winner in the Budget.

Government infrastructure has tended mostly towards roads of late, with its Auckland light rail plan on hold until at least after the election.

Serious low-carbon infrastructure such as solar panels or a better way to get clean energy from down South further north is still missing.

Police

It is understood many planned projects for the police were put on ice for the Covid-19 response budget. Police will share in the $47.8m for the replacement of ageing communication capabilities and it will also share in a $19.9m cross-agency initiative with Justice and Health to ensure victims of non-fatal strangulation can access trained medical practitioners and forensic services.