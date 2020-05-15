Budget 2020 funds security increase at Refugee Resettlement Centre and opens door for community sponsorship

Budget 2020 included more than $8million to extend the Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship pilot for a further three years.

The Government tagged $12m to ensure the safety of refugees after a post-Christchurch terror attack review found “an increased level of risk”.

The assessment of the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Centre saw funds allocated in this week's Budget for security upgrades that included “increased use of technology, design features and additional security staff”.

Immigration New Zealand denied Stuff access to a copy of the report.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said the independent report was a concern given the context of the unprecedented terror attack on people who had migrated to New Zealand.

“The security was adequate before the environment changed.”

A greater level of security was now necessary.

The Budget also provided funding for other refugee initiatives, which have been welcomed by refugee advocates.

In response to a forecast increase in claims,$5m is allocated to increase visa processing for those with refugee and protected person status.

“At some stage in the future, we will lift the border, and we will see a small proportion seeking asylum, and we want to make sure people are not left in limbo," Lees-Galloway said.

About $8m was tagged to extend the pilot of the Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship (CORS) for a further three years.

Community Sponsorship is complementary to the existing refugee quota programme, where community groups provide the support.

Lees-Galloway said the pilot based on 24 people, supported by four NGOs had so far been positive.

The funds would allow an additional 50 people a year on the alternative scheme, he said.

It would take steps to becoming a more comprehensive scheme in the future

'Improving the System for Refugee Family Reunification' was given about $22m to review and support the system, which was part of the confidence and supply agreement between Labour and the Green Party.

Green Party immigration spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said the funding would reunite more refugees with their families, ensuring they had the best chance at a new life in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Stuff-co-nz Green MP Golriz Ghahraman pictured with and refugee advocates Guled Mire and Dr Murdoch Stephens.

The funding over three years would support the doubling of the current cap on New Zealand’s family reunification scheme for refugees from 300 to 600, and provide support when they arrive.

“Because of this change, fewer families will face the horrible reality of arriving in a new country, and knowing their loved ones are facing pain and torture in oppressive regimes overseas. We know that refugees have a much better chance at settling in their new homes if they are with their families.”

The Green Party had long been pushing for the family reunification system to be fairer and more transparent, she said.

As it stood, the system was a lottery, and many of the decisions happened behind closed doors.

“The system worked to an outdated set of rules and definitions, meaning many families fleeing war and persecution were unable to reunite with their loved ones. This funding will vastly improve that system and it is something to celebrate.”

RNZ There are concerns for refugee families who might not be able to keep up with the rapidly evolving information coming out everyday about Covid-19.

The party would continue to advocate for increases to the refugee quota, she said.

Refugee advocate and former refugee Guled Mire said it was a “big win” for refugee communities”.

“We have been asking for this for years.”

But he questioned how many pilot models were needed before it was rolled out - particularly when the evidence showed it worked, he said.

Dr Murdoch Stephens, founder of the Double the Quota campaign and refugee advocate, said a recent study showed how important it was for refugees to have family with them.

About 93 per cent in trauma recovery were able to leave when reunited with family, he said.

“It’s an essential thing so people can get on with their lives … we are increasing the quota, so we need to have more opportunities like this in place.”

Amnesty International executive director Meg de Ronde said the Budget showed the government had responded to public demand for Community Sponsorship of Refugees.

“Everybody deserves the dignity of a safe place to call home. What we’ve seen and heard from community groups and newcomers over the past two years has been truly heartwarming."

In 2018, more than 10,000 New Zealanders signed the Welcome Pledge, calling for the programme to be made permanent.