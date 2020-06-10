Five Eyes spy-alliance countries to 'co-ordinate' Covid-19 economic response

How possible is a trans-Tasman bubble? There are concerns Australia simply won't be at a stage where that is possible for quite some time.

The Five Eyes spy-alliance between New Zealand and its allies appears to be expanding to include economic strategy, in what experts say presents a "significant departure" from its focus on intelligence sharing.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has been pushing for the five countries, which includes the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, to have regular meetings to co-ordinate their economic responses to Covid-19 and "ensure global financial stability".

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson has confirmed he will attend the phone calls, but he is more muted about the significance of the talks than his Australian counterpart.

Foreign policy watchers say the move is part of a broader effort by Australia and the US to shore up economic security and take a harder line on China, which will make New Zealand uncomfortable.

Getty-Images Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the finance leaders of the Five Eyes nations will "swap notes" on their Covid-19 responses.

READ MORE:

* Geoffrey Palmer reveals KGB tried to infiltrate Labour Party

* Coronavirus: The Covid-19 Budget and the consequences campaign

* 'Tough day for Australia': Almost 600,000 lost work in April

* New Zealand and Australia play up importance of China trade



Frydenberg on Monday told The Australian he had arranged regular meetings with the finance chiefs of the five allies, so they could "swap notes" and "co-ordinate policies to ensure global financial stability and a strong, sustainable and balanced economic recovery".

A spokeswoman for the Australian treasurer declined to answer Stuff's questions.

Robertson would participate in the calls, a spokesman for the finance minister said in a statement.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Finance Minister Grant Robertson will join the calls to discuss Covid-19 responses, but did not describe the move as an expansion of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing alliance.

"They are a good opportunity to discuss these countries' respective economic responses to Covid-19, as well as the broader global economic outlook."

Asked if the economic discussions were a broadening of the Five Eyes security alliance, the spokesman said, "the Five Eyes relates to intelligence sharing".

"These five countries have many shared interests and engage regularly on any number of matters."

A spokewoman for the foreign minister said the Five Eyes was an intelligence sharing network, and its member countries "regularly co-operate on a broad range of practical initiatives and policy areas".

An example of that was the five countries providing consular assistance to each other's citizens during the Covid-19 crisis, the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Professor Robert Ayson, a Victoria University expert in strategic studies, said the relationship between the Five Eyes countries had traditionally been focused on security issues.

"That is not a relationship that was set up to pursue an economic agenda ... Moving into the economic arena would be a significant departure."

There had been building trade tensions between Australia and China in recent months, and the US was eager to reduce economic ties with China, he said.

As countries look to rebuild trade and supply chains damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, "this is America and Australia saying, 'This is a chance to put a Five Eyes imprint on this'".

Associate professor David Capie, a colleague of Ayson, said it was not "completely new ground" for the five countries to meet over non-intelligence matters, as the attorney generals of each country had met regularly for years.

But the new discussions showed that trade was now being viewed as a security issue for this alliance.

"I don't think the Government will be rushing to do anything that looks like it is signing up to a broader confrontation with China ... I think there will be a real hesitation to put the trade relationship at risk."

Gerald Hensley, a former high-ranking Government security official and diplomat, said incorporating economic security in the Five Eyes arrangement would "definitely be a step in another direction".

"Australia is starting to feel a bit threatened by some Chinese actions – cutting off their barley purchases and some beef trade – I guess it's fairly natural to look at your closest friends.

"It certainly underlines some very big foreign policy choices that are starting to loom up on our horizon, the biggest we've had for some years."