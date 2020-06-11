'We can't be blind to racism': Māori Party seek review of historical monuments

Activists across the UK are also targeting statues linked to colonialism as the death of George Floyd re-opens deep racial wounds overseas.

Leaders of the Māori Party are calling for an inquiry into colonial monuments and statues located around the country.

Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer told Stuff the request wasn't about "wiping out" New Zealand's colonial history.

"It's actually about agreeing that we can't be blind to racism.

"Removing them doesn't mean that we forget them, what we're saying is that when you have someone in the main street, you're glorifying them."

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Abel Tasman statue at Tahunanui Beach has been vandalised with a spray painted blue face during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ngarewa-Packer said many statues erected were glorifying acts of rape and murder.

"They weren't put there to remember history, they were put their to glorify and to assert their stamp on the land and that stamp's no longer acceptable."

Andy Jackson/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the inquiry into the statues isn't planning to wipe out the country's history.

The request stems from the noise made in the wake of the death of US man George Floyd. Floyd's death, which saw a police officer charged with murder - sparked Black Lives Matter movements around the world, including in New Zealand. Rallies and protests were held in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Ngarewa-Packer is calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her government to work with iwi and hapū to identify inappropriate statues and monuments in towns across the country.

Steven Senne/AP The Christopher Columbus statue was found beheaded in Boston on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

She hoped the decision would be proactively made by the country's leaders, rather than them being torn down by members of the community - actions that may result in injuries or conflict.

The statue of 17th century Dutch explorer Abel Tasman at Tahunanui Beach was vandalised during lockdown.

Similar scenes have been observed overseas.

A statue of slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down during the Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol. The statue was then rolled through the city centre before being thrown into Bristol harbour.

In the UK, the statue of Edward Colston, known for his involvement in slave trading, was knocked down and rolled into the harbour by protesters. Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams has thrown his support behind the move.

Government officials in the US made the decision to remove a monument honouring Confederate officer John Breckenridge Castleman. A statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston has also been beheaded.