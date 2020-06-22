Coronavirus: Corrections' fight against Covid-19 at expense of some prisoners' rights - Ombudsman

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier said Corrections were “over protective” about letting him into prisons and steps to keep out COVID-19 has been at the expense of some prisoners’ rights.

Peter Boshier carried out inspections of 46 units in nine prisons in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch during Alert Level 3 and published his report on Monday.

After his probe, under the Crimes of Torture Act, he made recommendations for improving the conditions and treatment of prisoners in seven prisons.

“I firmly believe that independent monitoring is essential during these unprecedented times."

Last week he told Stuff Corrections had been “a bit overprotective at letting him in, and he was concerned prisoners could be in a facility with coronavirus and the outside world could not get in to find out.

“I felt that it could have been a bit more robust - people can trust us, we have been around for a long time, we won't get things wrong.”

As it turned out, one prison had a case of Covid-19 at the time of his inspection.

John Selkirk/Stuff Prisons with remand prisoners faced additional challenges in accommodating new arrivals during the pandemic and many prisons managed this by creating ‘bubbles,’ based on their arrival date.

Boshier said some prisoners were kept separate from the general prison population as an infection control measure.

Although he believed Corrections responded to the pandemic in a well-resourced, balanced and efficient manner, he found that some prisoners in some units at four prisons were not receiving access to at least one hour of fresh air on a daily basis, or in some cases were not being provided with activities to occupy their time.

"My inspectors found these prisoners were less likely to have access to fresh air during Alert Levels 4 and 3."

"One prison was only able to provide some prisoners access to an hour of fresh air every other day. Some prisoners at another prison were unlocked for one hour a day but they only had access to fresh air on weekends."

Prisons with remand prisoners faced additional challenges in accommodating new arrivals during the pandemic and many prisons managed this by creating ‘bubbles,’ based on their arrival date, he said.

In most prisons, the amount of time prisoners were able to spend outside their cells (known as ‘unlock time’) was reduced.

This was often due to the number of ‘bubbles’ operating in different units, increased sanitisation routines, different prisoner security classifications, and limitations of building layouts.

"Staff reported that in some prisons, units were running more than nine different unlock regimes.”

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said he valued the Ombudsman’s report, so issues could be identified to give Corrections the opportunity to remedy them.

“I am pleased to note that Corrections accepted the recommendations made, and I understand that steps were taken to give effect to each of them.”

“Throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic, Corrections staff have done an exceptional job providing an essential service, and keeping New Zealanders safe throughout all alert levels.