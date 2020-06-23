Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says deal over Ihumātao is not near

Disputed land at Ihumātao has been granted the highest level of heritage recognition. Heritage New Zealand will announce that it has extended the borders of the Ōtuataua Stonefields reserve in Māngere to include the controversial whenua.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has denied reports that a deal over Ihumātao is near, saying Cabinet are yet to consider any resolution.

The disputed South Auckland land, owned by Fletcher Residential, was the site of a large-scale occupation in 2019 as protest group Save Our Unique Landscape (Soul) rallied against the construction of a housing development.

As hundreds decended on Ihumātao, the Government stepped in to mediate the escalating dispute and since then there has been little visible progress in negotiations between Fletcher, Soul, local iwi, and Auckland City Council.

On Monday, there were reports that a deal would be done before June 30, and the Government would buy the land using the Housing Act – though the Government would not stipulate that houses be built on the land, as per the Act's purpose.

Fletcher Building, which owns Fletcher Residential, has previously said they would abandon plans to build 500 homes on the land and sell it for $40 million.

National MP Judith Collins said that Ardern was taking a proposal to Cabinet on Twitter, and TVNZ has reported that a deal was near.

Soul co-founder Pania Newton told Stuff she did not know whether a possible deal using the Housing Act would come, "I just know ir will go before Cabinet next Monday".

If the land was acquired by the Government under the act it wouldn't necessarily mean homes would be built on it, she said.

Ardern on Tuesday said Cabinet was not due to consider any deal at Ihumātao as had been speculated, and the Government was "still seeking to reach a conclusion".

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who has taken charge of the negotiations for the Government, said they were "continuing to make progress", but he would not comment further.

"We're still finalising the arrangements, and there's obviously a number of parties involved. And, for us, it's been really important through this process to build trust and to make sure that everybody is on the same page that takes time. It also means we keep the talks confidential."

He said he hoped there would be a resolution before the election in September.

National leader Todd Muller said the party maintained the dispute over Ihumātao was "between the iwi owners and Fletchers", and not a portion of the community that decided to intervene.

"The prime minister then decided that, in her wisdom, that she should insert herself into the issue, and many, many, months later we hear that there may be a resolution that could cost the Crown $50 million, and from our perspective that was unacceptable.

"Where does it stop? Are their other settled claims that are perhaps elements of the broader community who are unhappy ... Are they going to see that this is a way of engaging with a Labour Government to ensure that they can get a better outcome as they see it?"

Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said he had not been briefed on any recent developments regarding negotiations over Ihumātao, but he had previously been satisfied that there was no risk the outcome would mean "full and final" Treaty settlements were opened up.

The Ihumātao land sits adjacent to the Ōtuataua Stonefields, an area of coastal land that was farmed by early Māori and has high archaeological value.