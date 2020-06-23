Housing Minister Megan Woods hits back at National Party over alleged homeless man isolation breach

The Director-General of Health addressed claims a homeless man managed to bluff his way into the two-week stay at a five-star hotel.

Housing Minister Megan Woods has hit back at the National Party for making claims a homeless man entered a managed isolation facility.

On Tuesday, she sent a letter to National MP Michael Woodhouse urging him to shed further light on the alleged breach.

Earlier, Woodhouse stood by his claim that the homeless man wandered into the Crowne Plazza isolation hotel and enjoyed a two-week taxpayer-funded stay.

His affirmation followed a comment by Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield on Tuesday that the claim could not be verified and appeared to be an urban myth.

In her letter, Woods said it was a serious claim that she did not take lightly.

After it came to light, she had asked officials to urgently provide her any information about the alleged incident in order to prove the veracity of the claim, she said.

She had since been advised by officials from the All-of-Government response team, no evidence had been found.

They had conducted staff interviews and undertook a thorough review of records and assessment of CCTV footage at the hotel, she said.

“I note a considerable amount of resource has been dedicated to investigating this issue, which entailed working through the records of all 1706 people who have been through the facility to date.”

She asked Woodhouse or his source to assist her response team.

The allegation he made would indicate a serious breach, and as Minister of Housing with delegated responsibility for managed isolation and quarantine facilities, she took any suggestion of wrongdoing very seriously, the letter said.