Reports find public support for police and victims but not other areas of criminal justice system

Justice Minister Andrew Little and Chester Borrows, who headed the Government's Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group, discuss recommendations for justice sector reforms that included stricter alcohol laws and scrapping prisons.

Kiwis trust the police to do a good job but have less confidence in prisons and courts, according to Ministry of Justice studies.

Two reports published on Wednesday reveal New Zealanders want to see change in the justice sector and support a funded, victim-centric approach.

When it comes to crime, the reports show the public is divided in their views of whether crime is a choice but believe offenders can go on to lead productive lives with the right support.

In 2018, the Government established the Hāpaitia te Oranga Tangata – Safe and Effective Justice initiative to guide a transformation of the criminal justice system.

Ministry of Justice Sector Deputy Secretary Tim Hampton said the results of the Social Wellbeing and Perceptions of the Criminal Justice System survey and the Hāpaitia Te Oranga Tangata survey would be used to shed light on areas of the criminal justice system that could be improved and made fairer for all New Zealanders.

The findings are also set to provide baseline data for the Government after changes are made, to evaluate whether they were successful.

One of the key findings was the public desire to focus more on victims.

The surveys found there was an appetite for transforming the criminal justice system and that respondents perceived that victims’ interests should be at the heart of the criminal justice system.

“Last year out of every $100 spent in the criminal justice system, 50 cents was spent on supporting victims. What we see in these reports is a strong theme that we need to do more than that.”

The Government had already made some progress in that space but the reports helped to feed into the message that more needed to be done for victims, he said.

Another issue raised was that most New Zealanders believed the police and groups that supported victims were doing a good job, and they had a high level of trust in them.

However, they have less-positive views of the other components of the criminal justice system – judges, juries, probation officers, criminal lawyers, the prison service, and juries.

“This trust decreases when it comes to courts and Corrections, which is consistent with previous New Zealand and international studies,” Hampton said.

The-Dominion-Post Sexual Violence Legislation Bill Justice Minister Andrew Little and Under-Secretary Jan Logie joined by key stakeholders to discuss the impact the Sexual Violence Legislation Bill.

The surveys revealed disparities among different groups of people, such as their feelings of safety and their experience of the criminal justice system in general, he said.

They highlighted that Māori had less confidence in the system and that was being addressed by the ministry.

Pacific peoples and Indian New Zealanders were more concerned about being the victim of a crime than other New Zealand adults, while Māori and Pacific peoples were less likely to agree that New Zealanders were treated fairly by the police, he said.

Māori, Chinese and Pacific adults were all less likely to feel that their values aligned with the criminal justice system than other adults.

The Social Wellbeing and Perceptions of the Criminal Justice System survey captured and analysed data from the New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey 2019, which interviewed 8000 people about their experiences and perceptions of crime.

Meanwhile, the Hāpaitia Te Oranga Tangata survey used data from a random sample and an online survey (3294 responses) and a random sample survey (1310 responses) that aimed to gauge public feeling for the government reform project.

The Hāpaitia survey provided a more qualitative insight into New Zealanders’ views – particularly among those who’ve experienced it personally, and found an overwhelming majority of people surveyed wanted transformation in the justice system.

“While there are disparities between the two reports, which use different methodologies, there was common ground found on a number of topics including that the goal of the criminal justice system should be to help offenders so they don’t reoffend,” Hampton said.

SUPPLIED Chief Victims Advisor to the Government, Dr Kim McGregor is happy the public wants to see more investment to support victims.

Chief victims advisor to the Government Dr Kim McGregor said she was happy the public wanted to see more investment to support victims and put them at the centre of the criminal justice system, where they were often sidelined.

“We really need investment in training all personnel across the criminal justice system who are working with victims.”

The surveys were a good start but apart from them, there was no other monitoring and evaluation of cases, she said.

“We need more monitoring of their cases to find out where the gaps are and why the things are falling through the cracks as they go.”

The survey data must be used but the difficulty lay in the adversarial system, she said.

This was most recently seen with the Sexual Violence Legislation Bill that Labour is now struggling to get over the line.

RNZ Justice minister Andrew Little says the reports will provide valuable insight into the ongoing direction for change.

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the Government had made a start in reforming the broken criminal justice system but there was more to do and the reports would provide a valuable insight into the ongoing direction for change.

“We know that we need a criminal justice system that is better designed to ensure less offending, less re-offending, and fewer victims of crime who are better supported. But we have already made significant progress.”