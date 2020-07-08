National leader Todd Muller wants party board to axe Hamish Walker as Clutha-Southland MP

The National backbencher Hamish Walker has been pulled into line by his leader Todd Muller, over comments he made about New Zealanders returning from Asia.

National Leader Todd Muller does not want “rogue” MP Hamish Walker to continue as National’s candidate in Clutha-Southland.

It comes as the National Party will meet to decide his future on Wednesday.

Muller said he was hugely disappointed and angry and felt let down by Walker’s behaviour.

On Tuesday, the under-fire National MP admitted to passing on the private details of Covid-19 patients to media, which were leaked to him by former party president Michelle Boag.

Boag and Walker revealed their involvement in the leak of patient information to media last week just one day after the Government launched an inquiry into the matter, with both apologising for their actions.

READ MORE:

* National leader Todd Muller found wanting in first real test of moral leadership

* The last thing Todd Muller needed

* National MP Hamish Walker and former party president Michelle Boag unlikely to face criminal charges, privacy lawyer says



Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff National Leader Todd Muller with Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker.

Muller told TVNZ Breakfast it was completely unacceptable and did not meet his or the party or New Zealand’s standards of behaviour.

“They are going to have to face the consequences.”

He had demoted Walker and taken his portfolios and last night he had written to the National Party board to express concern over the behaviour and serious lack of judgment in the past couple of days.

The board would be meeting to reflect on that, he said.

He believed the issue that would be canvassed by the board would be the appropriateness of Walker’s candidacy in the electorate.

When TVNZ asked Muller if he personally did not want to see Walker in the electorate, he said, “yes”.

“You can draw the conclusion that these people made a fundamentally appalling error and will be held accountable for it ...I am the leader of a National Party that does not stand for that type of behaviour … that is not how we operate, it is not the values that underpin us and when you do have rouge behaviour as this, you call it out and consequences ensue.”

“This is a serious breach of trust.”

Boag’s relationship was also a question for the board, he said.

“My personal view is that she should step aside from direct contact in the National Party in any function. That is a matter for the board if she does not choose to step away.”

He said Walker first told him about the leak at lunchtime on Monday and soon after that the inquiry was announced.

Boag never told him anything was going on and it appeared to be a unique relationship with Walker, he said.

“I said to Hamish that I had the expectation that he would participate with that inquiry. Then there was an exchange of legal letters.”

Muller said he then needed to get his own legal advice, which took time and pushed into Tuesday.

“I’m not going to spend my time trying to understand the motivations between the two of them. The fact is they made a serious error of judgement.”

The New Zealanders were suffering enough having to deal with covid and having their details released was “completely unacceptable”, Muller told TVNZ.

On Tuesday, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins said the revelations had a “ring of dirty politics” to them and could even be criminal.