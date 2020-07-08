Incumbent New Plymouth MP officially launches election campaign

National MP Jonathan Young spoke to a 100-strong crowd at his campaign launch, in a bid to win the seat again at September's election.

Energy and the arts were the focus at the official launch of Jonathan Young’s bid to be re-elected as New Plymouth MP.

Young is vying for another three years in the chair at this year’s general election, which will be held on September 19.

In 2017, he won with a majority of 7733 votes, garnering 20,711 of his own and is currently ranked 22 on National’s 2020 party list.

At Wednesday night’s launch, held at the Plymouth International Hotel, Young told a 100-strong crowd of National’s ongoing commitment to reverse the ban on offshore oil exploration, announced by the coalition Government in April 2018.

Young’s current portfolio responsibilities are Energy and Resources and Arts, Culture and Heritage.

He said it was important to keep the skills capabilities in the region in order to achieve the goal of achieving a managed and sustainable transition to a low emission economy.

There were also “real opportunities” to put Taranaki on the map in a creative sense, making it an attractive place for people to visit, while boosting the economy, he said.

“We are a region that has a very strong can-do attitude. We are proud of the place we come from.”

Two areas where Young wanted to see progress after the election were the Taranaki Crossing project and the Creative Accelerator programme, which will support “creative people to professionalise their craft”.

Andy Jackson/Stuff National MP Judith Collins spoke in support of her colleague and "good friend" Jonathan Young at his election launch on Wednesday night.

Fellow MP and good friend Judith Collins was in town for Young’s launch, ahead of a full-day of visits around the region on Thursday, which will include a Chamber of Commerce breakfast and a lunch with National Party members in Hāwera.

Collins, who spoke at the event, praised Young and the work the volunteers in the New Plymouth branch did.

She said Young first won the seat in 2008 off Labour, with a marginal majority of 105, and had turned it into a safe National electorate.

The night was relatively free of the drama which has plagued the National Party this week, after it was revealed MP Hamish Walker was involved in the leaking of details of Covid-19 patient information to the media.

Collins did make passing mention of the incident in her speech, saying there was always “someone that slips on the pie” in politics.

Young’s competition for the seat in the September 19 election, as it currently stands, comes in the form of Glen Bennett (Labour), Kath Lauderdale (Social Credit), Rusty Kane (Independent) and Murray Chong (New Conservative).