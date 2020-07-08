Southern leaders not backing Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker

Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie said she was angry, deeply disappointed and saddened by Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker’s actions.

Southland’s leaders have expressed deep disappointment in the actions of Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker and none appear to be standing by his side.

Invercargill MP Sarah Dowie said it was difficult to discuss a colleague and his actions, but Walker’s leaking of Covid-19 patient details to the media was ‘’unbelievable’’.

She was angry, deeply disappointed and saddened.

‘’Look, politicians stuff up, we are all human, but this is just unbelievable, you know, we are trusted with confidential information and a breach of confidence is unforgivable,’’ Dowie said.

READ MORE:

* Michelle Boag resigns from roles with Nikki Kaye, refuses to comment on leak

* Coronavirus: How the Hamish Walker Covid-19 leak saga played out

* National MP Hamish Walker's fate to be decided at midday party board meeting



Robert Kitchin/Stuff Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker addresses parliament.

She believed Walker would be extremely disappointed in himself.

She ‘’unfortunately’’ agreed with the position of National Party leader Todd Muller, that Walker should go.

As an MP, Walker had had some good wins and was a solid performer, Dowie said.

He was in a safe National Party seat and she couldn’t understand why he believed there was a need to take the action he did.

The reason MPs local offices were immune from Official Information Act requests was to give the public confidence that when they visited the MPs that the conversations were confidential, Dowie said.

‘’The local MP is your local advocate and in my mind it’s a serious duty upon you.

‘’So to release confidential health information during a pandemic, I have no words.’’

Walker had been a good MP but he had displayed a serious lack of judgement and it was sad all round, Dowie said.

‘’It’s sad the New Zealand public have been let down, it’s sad the team of five million has been weakened after we have been coming through Covid, it’s sad for the National Party ... I don’t want people to think we operate this way.

‘’And it’s sad for Hamish because he will potentially lose his career.’’

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland District Mayor Gary Tong said Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker needed to think over his future.

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong said Walker’s actions were ‘’pretty disappointing,’’ and if Tong were in his shoes he would resign.

‘’I just think someone in that position shouldn’t, for one, have possession of that [private patient information], and if they do, they treat it with the privacy it deserves.’’

Tong said Walker needed to think over his future.

‘’If I did something like that I would be out the door, I would feel I had let people down, but that’s entirely up to him, whether he feels the guilt or not.

‘’After the Mataura thing and now this, it’s all a bit disappointing isn’t it.’’

In February, Walker apologised for a social post in which he claimed to have door-knocked people in Mataura to get petition signatures.

Walker's post was removed after questions were raised and he confirmed the photograph was taken in advance of the meeting "to ensure the photograph wasn't missed".

Tong said he had not had much to do with Walker during his first term as an MP.

‘’He has spent most of his time in other parts of the electorate, but when I have spoken to Hamish I have been quite confident and comfortable in dealing with him.’’

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gore District Council Mayor Tracy Hicks said his disappointed in Walker had deepened to one of frustration and anger.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said his initial reaction to Walker’s actions was one of disappointment.

As he had learned more about the issue, and the involvement of Michelle Boag, the disappointment had deepened to one of frustration and anger.

Hicks would not say whether he believed Walker should stay or go, but he hoped the National Party would ‘’do the right thing’’.

‘’It’s becoming a bit of a trend ... young MPs not lasting a long time in this part of the world.’’

Todd Barclay was the last MP in the Clutha-Southland electorate, but decided not to stand after he was accused of criminally recording his staff’s conversations without their consent.

‘’We have gone from a long standing, well respected well-connected MP [Bill English] who had been here a long time and in the space of two terms we have had two brand-new MPs,’’ Hicks said.

Walker was a young man who had his whole career before him, he added.

‘’It’s looking like its truncated prematurely, that’s a waste, in my mind.’’

On the street in Winton, postie Andrea Tait said Walker’s actions were dirty politics and she believed he should be ousted from the party.

Tait said she would have voted for National in this year's election but now has no plans to vote at all.

Farmer Kathy Wilson said Walker probably had good intentions but made a silly move.

Before his actions last week, Walker has been good for the community and he had helped a lot people during the Covid-19 national lockdown.

Retiree Paddy Craig, of Dipton, said what Walker has done was not very smart.

Craig has been impressed with Walker before but now it was time that he needed to leave.