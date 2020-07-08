Your thoughts on New Zealand's cannabis referendum

What do you think? Is it high time New Zealand legalised cannabis?

Kiwis are set to vote on whether recreational use of cannabis should be legalised in one of two referendums at this year's general election in September.

Under the proposed legalisation cannabis would only be available to those over 20. Items designed to appeal to teenagers will be banned and people selling to teenagers could be looking at four years in prison.

Sales would be limited to licensed cannabis shops, not bottle stores or dairies. And smoking in public is deterred by fines of up to $500. Use would be limited to private homes and licensed premises. Strength and quantities would also be strictly controlled.

New Zealand's largest licensed medicinal cannabis company, Helius Therapeutics, commissioned Horizon Research to survey Kiwis on their attitudes towards cannabis, law reform, and its use.

The survey found 60 per cent of New Zealanders said they would vote to to support legalising cannabis for personal use, and 68 per cent believed any tax revenue from legal cannabis research should be spent on health services.

Over two-thirds of survey respondents believed that legalised cannabis would result in lower levels or crime or have no effect.

Have Kiwis been provided with enough information to make an informed decision on election day?

Do you agree with the parameters of the proposed legislation? If not, how would you change it?

Have you, or someone you love, used cannabis? What impact did it have?

